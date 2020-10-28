Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Key Companies and Analysis Top Trends by 2028

Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market: Overview

When a blood clot is stuck in a vein is known as venous thromboembolism (VTE), this block the flow of blood to the other parts. A person facing this situation requires immediate medical attention. According to various studies, venous thromboembolism is considered as a third leading cause for vascular diagnosis after heart attack and stroke. There are about 300,000 to 600,000 individuals facing this in the U.S. every year. Moreover, large number of patients are at high risk due to higher levels of venous thromboembolism. In these situations, retrievable vena cava filters aids in preventing the progression of deadly pulmonary embolism through bedside prophylactic treatment.

As the occurrence of this condition is increasing significantly, market research firm are coming analyzing the opportunities to get clear knowledge about the treatment provided for venous thromboembolism. In the global venous thromboembolism treatment market report, all the key factors driving growth in the market are discussed that helps in giving complete picture of the market. Key drivers, restraints, opportunity, and challenges along with in-depth analysis of competitive landscape and geographical growth in the global lip fillers market are all thoroughly discussed in the report. SWOT and PESTEL analysis is also presented in the report.

Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market: Notable Developments

Recent developments taking place in the healthcare sector that to especially in condition related to cardiology are considered to be the driving factors influencing growth in the global venous thromboembolism treatment market. Players engaged in this are the key influencers. Leading players in the global venous thromboembolism treatment market are involved in innovating and developing new products that are highly efficient. Moreover, prominent players are also investing in establishing partnership and collaboration with catheterisation laboratories, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. These initiatives will help the players in getting a strong hold in the market and increase share holdings against their competitors.

Some of the leading vendors in the global venous thromboembolism treatment market are:

ArjoHuntleigh AB

BTG International Ltd.

AngioDynamics

Cardinal Health Inc.

Stryker Corporation

EKOS Corp

DJO Global Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Teleflex Inc.

Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market: Drivers

One of the key driver augmenting growth in the global venous thromboembolism treatment market is the novel development of oral anticoagulants (NOACs) that helps in overcoming the limitation of current available treatment options and helps in providing improved care to the patients. Currently available treatments in this market include blood-thinning agents that include anticoagulants (low molecular and unfractionated weight heparin as well as warfarin), thrombolytic therapy (tissue plasminogen activator), and mechanical devices (compression stockings).

Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market: Geographical Analysis

Regionally, North America is expected to lead the global venous thromboembolism treatment market. Presence of leading players along well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region made the North America a leading market. Moreover, significant rise in technological advancements in the region has further segmented growth of North America venous thromboembolism treatment market. Europe on the other hand is also expected to hold substantial share in the global venous thromboembolism treatment market in the coming years due to the rise in drug-based treatment that gained popularity in this region.

The global venous thromboembolism treatment market has been segmented as below:

Product Type

Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) Devices

Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps without Gradient

Disease Indication

Deep Venous Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism

Disease Indication

Hospitals

Catheterisation Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

