Plate Beveling Machine Market 2020 – Asia Pacific Market to Expand at Significant CAGR during the Forecast Period

Plate beveling machines are used for beveling of plates. The beveling process is usually carried out to prepare appropriate ends for welding thick metal plates. The inclined shape formed on one or both sides of the plate with the use of these machines is called a bevel. Milling tool and insert head are important components of the machine, which determine its efficiency. Various types of tools are available in the market depending on the plate material, thickness, and needs of the application industry.

Expansion of end-use industries and high demand for different applications can be identified as the key drivers for the plate beveling machines market. The oil & gas industry demands innovative beveling machines to handle a wide range of plates in terms of material and size. Innovation in milling technology and increase in rate of adoption of auto feed beveling machines are estimate to boost the market during the forecast period.

Key manufacturers are focused on frequent new product launches to cater to the evolving industry standards and end-use requirements. Furthermore, automation of machines is gaining preference over manual operations.

Increase in demand for portable and customized beveling machines is a key opportunity in the global plate beveling machine market. Portable machines are increasingly preferred for on-site plate beveling requirement. Infrastructure development, oil & gas industry, and shipbuilding industry are expected to exhibit significant demand for beveling machines in the next few years.

Based on geography, the global plate beveling machine market can be classified into South America (SA), North America (NA), Europe (EU), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Well-developed automotive industry and rising production of machinery and heavy equipment are identified as key drivers of the beveling machine market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, India and China are major automotive hubs globally. Strong investment in infrastructure development and commercial construction is expected to offer significant opportunities for the plate beveling machine market

Some of the major companies identified in the global plate beveling machine market are:

Steelmax Tools LLC

Euroboor

CS Unitec

Ferro Tools

DWT GmbH

H and M

JET Tools

SAAR USA

Bevel Limited

BDS Maschinen GmbH

Powermaster Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

TAG Pipe Equipment Specialists Ltd.

