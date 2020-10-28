Population Health Management Market : The Rescuer in COVID-19 Crisis, Says TMR

According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global population health management market is projected to witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2017 to 2025. The growth of the market is the result growing global population and increasing cases of chronic diseases. Moreover, the present pandemic of COVID-19 is also a major factor that is boosting the growth of global population health management market during this time frame. As per the experts at Transparency Market Research, the global population health management market shall witness a massive 16.1% CAGR during the tenure of 2017 to 2025. It is also noticeable that the global population health management market shall rise from US$ 18.5 Bn in 2016 to a whopping US$ 69 Bn by the end of 2025, says the report by Transparency Market Research.

The report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of the global population health management market so that it can provide actionable insights to the customers. These insights can help the players to understand the dynamics and trends of the global population health management market for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Population Health Management Market

COVID-19 or Corona virus has become a global crisis and every pharmaceutical company is proactively conducting research to provide a viable and effective cure. However, data management during this crisis is one of the major tasks that every organization is undertaking. It is because of this data the goal of vaccine and cure for COVID-19 can be effectively developed. Owing to this, there is a major demand in for population health management solutions across the globe. As a result of this demand, the global population health management market shall witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2017 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape to Bring Greater Revenue

The global population health management market is highly competitive and has a massively fragmented scenario. The landscape is the result of greater opportunities for the players as there is a major demand for population health management solutions in hospitals and pharmaceutical institutes. However, due to high degree of competition, the new players are unable to enter the global population health management market.

To tackle this situation, the new players are joining hands with some of the prominent players of the global population health management market. This strategy shall help the new players to acquire essential resource that can help achieve sustainability in the global population health management market.

On the other hand, the established players are using acquisition as their resort to maintain their stronghold in the global population health management market. The strategy helps the players to gain access to the technology, production and distribution facilities so that they can reach to a greater audience. Also with the help of this strategy the established players can gain a significant edge over the rivals in the global population health management market during the tenure of 2017 to 2025.

The most important strategy that every player is adopting today is the research and development. This allows the players to bring innovative and effective solutions in the market which can further help the players to capture a larger share in the global population health management market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

North America to Dominate the Regional Segment

The global population health management market is dominated by North America on regional front. This dominance is the result of growing number of small and mid-sized companies in the U.S. that are developing and delivering efficient population health management solutions to the customers.

The population health management market is segmented on the basis of:

Component

Software

Services

Hardware

Mode of Operation

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

End User

Health Care Providers

Insurance Providers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

