Global Ventricular Tachycardia Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Trend, Business Opportunities and Growth Challenges Report

Ventricular tachycardia is a condition, wherein the pulse rate is more than 100 beats per minute with minimum three continuous irregular heartbeats. This condition occurs in bottom chambers of the heart and develops as an early or late complication of heart attack. Patients suffering from cardiomyopathy, myocarditis, or valvular heart disease are at a higher risk of developing ventricular tachycardia. Major reasons for ventricular tachycardia are changes in pH values, changes in blood chemistry, and lack of oxygen. If the heart rate during this condition is very high and lasts for longer time, the patient may complain of chest discomfort, fainting, palpitation, dizziness, or shortness of breath. If left untreated, it leads to ventricular fibrillation (a leading cause of cardiac death).

Global Ventricular Tachycardia Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Diagnostic techniques such as continuous ambulatory electrocardiogram, intra-cardiac electrophysiology study (EPS), electrocardiogram (ECG), loop recorder, and blood tests are utilized for confirming ventricular tachycardia. Treatment of the disease depends on its symptoms and seriousness. Based on treatment, the ventricular tachycardia market has been segmented into emergency treatment and long-term treatment. The emergency segment has been sub-segmented into cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), electric defibrillation (electric shock), and anti-arrhythmic medications (such as procinamide, lidocaine, amiodarone, and solatol that are injected through vein). Long-term treatment includes oral antiarrhythmic medication.

However, antiarrhythmic agents are not always prescribed due to their severe side effects. Other long-term treatment options are implantation of an implantable cadioverter defibrillator (ICD), ablation procedure using a radiofrequency catheter, and cardiac resynchronization therapy. The catheter ablation procedure sub-segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to promising success rate of the procedure. Rising incidence of cardiac diseases such as cardiomyopathy, myocarditis, and valvular heart disease is anticipated to be the primary factor fueling the ventricular tachycardia market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing geriatric population suffering from heart diseases and changing lifestyle are other factors likely to drive the market in the near future. Furthermore, advancements in technology and improvements in existing treatment therapies are anticipated to fuel the ventricular tachycardia market during the forecast period. However, high cost of treatment is a major factor restraining the market.

Key Players of Ventricular Tachycardia Market Report:

Major players operating in the global ventricular tachycardia market are CardioDx, Inc., Advanced Instrumentations Inc., Cameron Health, Inc., Bexen Cardio, CU Medical Systems, Inc., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Pfizer Inc., Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Baxter International Inc. Some of the major institutes that are currently conducting clinical research trials on ventricular tachycardia patients are National Heart, Lung & Blood Institute, Meshalkin Research Institute of Pathology of Circulation, Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, University of Pittsburgh (Canada), Emory University, Lawson Health Research Institute, Vanderbilt University, and Duke University.

