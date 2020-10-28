Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size, Regional Growth Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Data 2020-2027

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/241607

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

To know the latest trends and insights related to Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites, click the link below: https://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-and-china-glass-fiber-reinforced-plastics-gfrp-composites-market-report-2020-2027-241607

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market is segmented into

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

Segment by Application, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market is segmented into

Building & Construction

Electronics

Transportation

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Share Analysis

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites business, the date to enter into the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market, Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Johns Mansville

Nippon Electric Glass

Nittobo

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 General-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.4.3 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building & Construction

1.5.3 Electronics

1.5.4 Transportation

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Owens Corning

12.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.1.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered

12.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.2 Jushi Group

12.2.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Jushi Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Jushi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Jushi Group Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered

12.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Development

12.3 PPG Industries

12.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 PPG Industries Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered

12.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.4 CPIC

12.4.1 CPIC Corporation Information

12.4.2 CPIC Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 CPIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 CPIC Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered

12.4.5 CPIC Recent Development

12.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

12.5.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered

12.5.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Development

12.6 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

12.6.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information

12.6.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered

12.6.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Development

12.7 Binani-3B

12.7.1 Binani-3B Corporation Information

12.7.2 Binani-3B Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Binani-3B Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Binani-3B Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered

12.7.5 Binani-3B Recent Development

12.8 Johns Mansville

12.8.1 Johns Mansville Corporation Information

12.8.2 Johns Mansville Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Johns Mansville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Johns Mansville Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered

12.8.5 Johns Mansville Recent Development

12.9 Nippon Electric Glass

12.9.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nippon Electric Glass Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Nippon Electric Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Nippon Electric Glass Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered

12.9.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Development

12.10 Nittobo

12.10.1 Nittobo Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nittobo Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nittobo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Nittobo Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered

12.10.5 Nittobo Recent Development

12.11 Owens Corning

12.11.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.11.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered

12.11.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

For Instant Purchase: https://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/241607

About Us:

Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making a purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting the best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact:

Email: [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157