Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size, Regional Growth Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Data 2020-2027

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/241607
The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
To know the latest trends and insights related to Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites, click the link below: https://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-and-china-glass-fiber-reinforced-plastics-gfrp-composites-market-report-2020-2027-241607
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Segment by Type, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market is segmented into
General-Purpose Glass Fibers
Special-Purpose Glass Fibers
Segment by Application, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market is segmented into
Building & Construction
Electronics
Transportation
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Share Analysis
Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites business, the date to enter into the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market, Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Owens Corning
Jushi Group
PPG Industries
CPIC
Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
Binani-3B
Johns Mansville
Nippon Electric Glass
Nittobo
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
Major Points of Table Of Content
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 General-Purpose Glass Fibers
1.4.3 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Building & Construction
1.5.3 Electronics
1.5.4 Transportation
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Owens Corning
12.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
12.1.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered
12.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
12.2 Jushi Group
12.2.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information
12.2.2 Jushi Group Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Jushi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Jushi Group Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered
12.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Development
12.3 PPG Industries
12.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information
12.3.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 PPG Industries Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered
12.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Development
12.4 CPIC
12.4.1 CPIC Corporation Information
12.4.2 CPIC Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 CPIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 CPIC Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered
12.4.5 CPIC Recent Development
12.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
12.5.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Corporation Information
12.5.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered
12.5.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Development
12.6 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
12.6.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information
12.6.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered
12.6.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Development
12.7 Binani-3B
12.7.1 Binani-3B Corporation Information
12.7.2 Binani-3B Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Binani-3B Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Binani-3B Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered
12.7.5 Binani-3B Recent Development
12.8 Johns Mansville
12.8.1 Johns Mansville Corporation Information
12.8.2 Johns Mansville Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Johns Mansville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Johns Mansville Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered
12.8.5 Johns Mansville Recent Development
12.9 Nippon Electric Glass
12.9.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information
12.9.2 Nippon Electric Glass Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Nippon Electric Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Nippon Electric Glass Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered
12.9.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Development
12.10 Nittobo
12.10.1 Nittobo Corporation Information
12.10.2 Nittobo Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Nittobo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Nittobo Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered
12.10.5 Nittobo Recent Development
12.11 Owens Corning
12.11.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
12.11.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Products Offered
12.11.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
For Instant Purchase: https://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/241607
About Us:
Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making a purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting the best possible collection matching their needs.
Contact:
Email: [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157