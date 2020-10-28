Airport Lighting Solutions Market Set To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Global Airport Lighting Solutions Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Airport Lighting Solutions industry.

key players in the Airport Lighting Solutions market due to the growing number of air passengers. The major restraints to the market growth of Airport Lighting Solutions are economic slowdown in developed economies and airport regulations & lack of funds in the developing countries. One of the major challenges in the global Airport Lighting Solutions market will be developing products that can reduce energy cost of lights. The development of solar energy will be playing a key role in offsetting these factors expected to create a negative impact over the market.

Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Product Type

On the basis of product type, the Airport Lighting Solutions market can be segmented into:

Airport Beacon

Visual Glide scope Indicator

Visual Approach Scope Indicator (VASI)

Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI)

Runway Lighting

Runway Edge Lighting

Taxiway Lighting

Obstruction Lighting

Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Division

On the basis of division, the Airport Lighting Solutions market can be segmented into:

Airside Lighting

Landside Lighting

Terminal Lighting

Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Technology

On the basis of technology, the Airport Lighting Solutions market can be segmented into:

Conventional Quartz Light Emitting Diodes (LED)

Renewable (Solar)

Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Airport Type

On the basis of Airport Type, the Airport Lighting Solutions market can be segmented into:

Regional Airport

Airstrips

Military Sites

Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global Airport Lighting Solutions market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to grow steadily owing to continuous investments in airports expansions to increase design capacity. The airport construction activity will remain high in the Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA) over the forecast period, ultimately driving the demand for lighting solutions at airports. The Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Airport Lighting Solutions market include:

Abacus Lighting

Acuity Brands

ADB Airfield Solutions

Airport Lighting Specialists

Astronics Corporation Cooper Industries (Eaton)

ATG Airports Limited

Aviation Renewables

Carmanah Technologies Corp.

Hella

Philips Lighting

