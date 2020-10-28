Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Size, Regional Growth Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Data 2020-2027

The global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type, the Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market is segmented into

Cobalt

Manganese

Phosphate

Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM or NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Others

Segment by Application, the Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market is segmented into

Power Tools

Medical Equipment

Consumer Electronics Products

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Share Analysis

Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material business, the date to enter into the Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market, Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

NEI Corporation

BASF

Long Power Systems (Suzhou)

Targray Technology International

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Hitachi Chemical

Nichia Corporation

JFE Chemical Corporation

FUJITSU

Santoku Corporation

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cobalt

1.4.3 Manganese

1.4.4 Phosphate

1.4.5 Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM or NMC)

1.4.6 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Power Tools

1.5.3 Medical Equipment

1.5.4 Consumer Electronics Products

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 NEI Corporation

12.1.1 NEI Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 NEI Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 NEI Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 NEI Corporation Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Products Offered

12.1.5 NEI Corporation Recent Development

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BASF Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF Recent Development

12.3 Long Power Systems (Suzhou)

12.3.1 Long Power Systems (Suzhou) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Long Power Systems (Suzhou) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Long Power Systems (Suzhou) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Long Power Systems (Suzhou) Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Products Offered

12.3.5 Long Power Systems (Suzhou) Recent Development

12.4 Targray Technology International

12.4.1 Targray Technology International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Targray Technology International Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Targray Technology International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Targray Technology International Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Products Offered

12.4.5 Targray Technology International Recent Development

12.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.5.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Products Offered

12.5.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Hitachi Chemical

12.6.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hitachi Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hitachi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Hitachi Chemical Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Products Offered

12.6.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Development

12.7 Nichia Corporation

12.7.1 Nichia Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nichia Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nichia Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Nichia Corporation Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Products Offered

12.7.5 Nichia Corporation Recent Development

12.8 JFE Chemical Corporation

12.8.1 JFE Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 JFE Chemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 JFE Chemical Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 JFE Chemical Corporation Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Products Offered

12.8.5 JFE Chemical Corporation Recent Development

12.9 FUJITSU

12.9.1 FUJITSU Corporation Information

12.9.2 FUJITSU Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 FUJITSU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 FUJITSU Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Products Offered

12.9.5 FUJITSU Recent Development

12.10 Santoku Corporation

12.10.1 Santoku Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Santoku Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Santoku Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Santoku Corporation Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Products Offered

12.10.5 Santoku Corporation Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

