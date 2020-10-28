Bottled Tea Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018 to 2027

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Bottled Tea industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Bottled Tea and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Bottled Tea Market Overview:

Fact.MR has evaluated the global Bottled Tea market in its latest research report. The research report, titled [Global Bottled Tea Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Bottled Tea market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Bottled Tea market to the readers.

Global Bottled Tea Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the global Bottled Tea market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Bottled Tea market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the bottled tea market report provides a dashboard view of the market players operating in the global marketplace of bottled tea. In addition, company profiles of key market players with a detailed information on product offerings, company share, regional presence and notable developments are included in the competitive landscape section.

Few of the profiled players in the bottled tea market include Suntory Holdings Ltd, Nestlé S.A, The Coca-Cola Company, Tsing Hsin International Group, PepsiCo Inc, Monster Beverage Company, Uni-President Enterprises, JDP Group, Arizona Beverage Company and OISHI GROUP.

Key manufacturers in the bottled tea market are leveraging strategies such as the expansion of production capacity as well as market presence as well as new product launch.

Suntory Products Ltd. has announced at the beginning of 2018 that it will strengthen the PET bottle production facility of Haruna plant. The PET bottle products will be produced using aseptic packaging to stay ahead of the consumer trends such as health-consciousness and changing work style.

Tiesta Tea, a Chicago-based loose-leaf tea company has launched a new line of functional cold brew bottled tea in targeted grocery stores in the U.S.

In November 2018, Buddha Teas, a California-based brand ventured into Latin America, Mexico with its bottled tea and beverages – single-herb teas, cannabidiol blends and RTD matcha beverage.

In January 2018, the Coca-Cola Company announced the launch of its popular tea brand – Fuzetea in Europe across 37 countries. The brand entails Coke’s strategy to deliver low- and no-sugar options in more packages and locations.

Definition

Bottled tea is a general name given for different types of tea that are commercially sold as a bottled drink. Black tea, green tea, red tea, oolong tea, jasmine tea, herbal tea and fruit tea that are made available in bottles are considered rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that help in the prevention of a number of diseases including cancer.

About the Report

Fact.MR has compiled a study on the bottled tea market and published a new report titled, “Bottled Tea Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027.” This report on the bottled tea market covers all the vital aspects of the market that hold significant influence on the future progress of the bottled tea market. The bottled tea market analysis covers a thorough analysis of the bottled tea market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and forecast period of 2018-2027.

Segmentation

The bottled tea market is segmented based on product type, nature, flavor and sales channel. This structure of the bottled tea market is thoroughly discussed in this section of the bottled tea market. Based on product type, the bottled tea market is sub-segmented into still bottled tea and sparkling bottled tea.

Further, the bottled tea market segmentation based on sales channel includes HORECA, modern trade, specialty store, departmental stores, convenient store, online retailers, drug stores and other sales channels.

By nature, the bottled tea market is sub-segmented into organic and conventional bottled tea. Among different flavors, the bottled tea market is studied for black tea, green tea, red tea, oolong tea, jasmine tea, herbal tea and fruit tea.

Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights of the bottled tea market, the bottled tea market report also covers other facets of the market that hold significant influence on the progress of the bottled tea market. A thorough discussion as such can answer some of the important questions of business professionals interested in the bottled tea market.

What will be the impact of megatrends on the tea market and preference for bottled tea in the future?

Which region will lead the production and consumption of bottled tea during the forecast period?

Amid extensive popularity of coffee and development of bottled coffee, how will bottled tea market progress?

Among different types of bottled tea – still and sparkling, which type will be highly preferred in the future?

Research Methodology

The robust research methodology followed during the course of the bottled tea market study is provided in this chapter. The methodology of research includes information on the primary as well as secondary research used to study the bottled tea marketplace at a global stage. The resources used to carry out the primary and secondary research are discussed that gives clarity about the assumptions and forecast derived in the bottled tea market report.

Global Bottled Tea Market: Regional Segmentation

To understand the changing political scenario, analysts have regionally segmented the market. This gives an overview of the political and socio-economic status of the regions that is expected to impact the market dynamic.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Bottled Tea Market: Research Methodology

Fact.MR uses a unique investigative approach to make an accurate assessment of the global Bottled Tea market. To begin with, the analysis has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies. The information has been authenticated by market expert through valuable commentary. Research analysts have also conducted exhaustive interviews with market-relevant questions to collate this research report.

Global Bottled Tea Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report also studied the key players operating in the global Bottled Tea market. It has evaluated and elucidated the research and development statuses of these companies, their financial outlooks, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. In addition, the research report also includes the list of strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements of the companies in the recent past.

