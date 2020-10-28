Global Luxury Tourism Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: TUI Group, Abercrombie & Kent Ltd, Cox & Kings Ltd, Thomas Cook Group, Scott Dunn, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Luxury Tourism Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Luxury Tourism market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Luxury Tourism industry. Growth of the overall Luxury Tourism market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Luxury Tourism Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Luxury Tourism industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Luxury Tourism market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Luxury Tourism market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Customized and Private Vacation

Adventure and Safari

Cruise/Ship Expedition

Small Group Journey

Celebration and Special Event

Others Luxury Tourism market segmented on the basis of Application:

Application A

Application B

Application C The major players profiled in this report include:

TUI Group

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Cox & Kings Ltd

Thomas Cook Group

Scott Dunn

Jet2 Holidays

Tauck

Travcoa

Lindblad Expeditions

Micato Safaris

Butterfield & Robinson

Al Tayyar

Exodus Travels

Backroads