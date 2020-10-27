Automotive Hoses Market Growth Analysis 2018 to 2028

New Study Reports âAutomotive Hoses Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026â has been Added on Fact.MR.OverviewStarting from the fundamental details, the report provides a complete overview of the industry along with a proper market profile. The details provided here about the crucial technologies used for manufacturing and product management purpose makes it easier to have a thorough insight into the Global Automotive Hoses Market. Based on the information obtained, the market has been segmented into various categories. It predicts the growth rate of the Global Automotive Hoses Market in between the forecasted period, having a base year as 2020.

Competitive Landscape

Anticipating the burgeoning growth of the automotive industry and profitable production of automotive parts in emerging Asian economies, the leading automaker – Continental AG announced in May, 2018 that it will soon open a new automotive hoses plant in China. The company is planning to invest around RMB 240 million, which is around 30 million Euros, for producing high-quality automotive hoses for new energy vehicles. The company also announced that it will invest more 10 million Euros (about 70 million RMB) in another plant for producing high-tech, 3D blow molded hoses to be used in high performance turbochargers.

Another leading player in the automotive hoses market – United Flexible — recently announced that it has been acquired by Smiths Group plc – a British engineering company. United Flexible has diversified its product portfolio, which also includes high temperature hybrid flexible hose assemblies, over the past few years, and now it aims to add new capabilities and expand its customer base with this acquisition.

After acquiring Rapro – a Turkish manufacturer of molded and branched automotive hoses – for expanding its business in European country, Gates Corporation – an American player in the automotive hoses market – has launched a new product line of premium hydraulic hoses with the new Gates MXT™ family of hoses. The company announced that this new product line of hoses is designed to meet demands of original equipment manufacturers from various end-use industries, including agriculture and mining.

Semperit AG Holding – a European manufacturer of automotive hoses – has announced the sale of its Italian production facility of hydraulic and industrial hoses to the Italian Matec Group. With this step, the company aims for a Group-wide complexity reduction by selling the facility that no longer meets production footprint of the company. Meanwhile, the company invested EUR 27 million in its industrial and hydraulic hoses production facility in Odry/Czech Republic.

The Fact.MR study offers a comprehensive analysis on the automotive hoses marketplace, profiling the key stakeholders across the value chain. The players profiled in the study include,

Eaton Corporation Plc

Continental AG

United Rubber Industries (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Gates Corporation

United Flexible

Semperit AG Holding

Trelleborg AB

RADCOFLEX Australia Pty Ltd.

Automotive Hoses Market: Regional Outlook

While the automotive industry in developed countries is recovering, the escalated growth of the automotive parts industry in emerging economies has been playing an important role in growth of the automotive hoses market. Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ) are likely to hold a significant share growth of the automotive hoses market. China and India are anticipated to create promising growth opportunities for players in the automotive hoses market in the foreseeable future.

Automotive Hoses Market: Segmentation

In the Fact.MR report, the automotive hoses market has been broadly divided into four segments – vehicle types, material types, applications, and sales channels for automotive hoses.

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

Passenger Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCVs)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs)

Two Wheelers

Based on the material type, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

Plastic Automotive Hoses

Metal Automotive Hoses

Rubber Automotive Hoses

Based on the applications of automotive hoses, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

Coolant Hoses

Turbo Charger Hoses

Air Conditioning Hoses

Windshield Washer Fluid Hoses

Fuel Hoses

Brake Hoses

Based on the sales channels for automotive hoses, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Automotive hoses market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses. In addition, the research report delivers information and study based on market classifications such as industry, end-use and region.

North America Automotive Hoses Market including (Canada and U.S.)

Latin America Automotive Hoses Market including (Brazil and Mexico)

Eastern Europe Automotive Hoses Market including (Russia and Poland)

Western Europe Automotive Hoses Market including (Spain, U.K., France, Italy and Germany)

Asia Pacific Automotive Hoses Market including (New Zealand, Australia, ASEAN, India and China)

Japan Automotive Hoses Market

Middle East and Africa Automotive Hoses Market including (North Africa, South Africa and GCC Countries)

Automotive hoses market research report has been incorporated with first-hand information along with comprehensive analysis based on quality and quantity with the help of industry analysts. Inputs from participants and experts in the industry has also been integrated in the global report. Governing, micro and macro-economic aspects relating to parent market has been identified in the global report. Market attractiveness based on regions and segments along with qualitative impacts has also been included in the automotive hoses market research report.

Market DynamicsThe report identifies all the key aspects that drive the super-fast growth of the international Global Automotive Hoses Market. In this context, it identifies the crucial aspects regarding the pricing part of the concerned product. It analyses the market value of each of the products and services as well in the report, including the various kinds of volume trends. Prime aspects that are covered in this report range from the effect of growing population at international level, accelerating technological growth, and the analysis of level of demand and supply as evident in the Global Automotive Hoses Market. The report also covers extensive studies regarding various effects in relation to the initiatives taken by the government and the competitive platform that is there in the Global Automotive Hoses Market in between the forecasted period. Segmental AnalysisThe report does thorough segmentation of international Global Automotive Hoses Market upon taking various factors associated with the growth of the market. It does a thorough regional segmentation. These segmentation based studies are done with an intention of achieving a thorough and specific insight of the Global Automotive Hoses Market. The report does a regional analysis of the key zones of the world, starting from the US, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia. Modes of researchThe research being done by experienced experts has done a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Hoses Market based on Porterâs Five Force Model, taking the assessment period between 2020-2026 into account. Additionally, a deep SWOT analysis is done to facilitate quick decision making for the associated people in the Global Automotive Hoses Market.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Automotive Hoses Market.Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Automotive Hoses Market.Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues