Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Analysis by Product Types, Marketing Channel Development Trend, Market Effect Factors Analysis by 2027

The Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market is the definitive study of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market is valued at USD 728.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the period 2018 to 2027.

Based on Product type, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market can be segmented as: –

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-Added Services

Others

Based on Application, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market can be segmented:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverages

Others

The Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

DHL Group

DSV (Denmark)

DSC Logistics Inc.

FedEx Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

COVID-19 Impact on Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 4.9% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

