AI for surveillance and security Market Development and Trends Forecasts Report 2020-2026

The Global AI for surveillance and security Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. AI for surveillance and security market is the definitive study of the global AI for surveillance and security industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global AI for surveillance and security market is valued at USD 4460.24 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.3% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, AI for surveillance and security market can be segmented as: –

By Components (CPU, Memory, Storage, FPGA, ASIC, GPU, Other)

By Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Predective Analytics, NLP, Computer Vision, Others)

By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise)

By Services & Solutions (Services, Solutions)

By Product, Parts & devices (Smartphones and Tablets, cameras, biometric, others)

Based on Application, AI for surveillance and security market can be segmented:

Logistics

Healthcare

Automotive

Retail

BFSI

Defence

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Others

The AI for surveillance and security industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Axis Communication

Hanwha Techwin

Bosch

Panasonic

Hikvision

COVID-19 Impact on AI for surveillance and security Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for AI for surveillance and security market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of AI for surveillance and security has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of AI for surveillance and security market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 27.3% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

