Fortified Edible Oils Market 2026: Import-Export, Industry Chain Structure and Development Opportunities

The Global Fortified Edible Oils Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. Fortified Edible Oils market is the definitive study of the global Fortified Edible Oils industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global Fortified Edible Oils market is valued at USD 12.2 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.4 Bn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, Fortified Edible Oils market can be segmented as: –

By Product Type (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Sunflower Oil, Others)

By Micronutrient (Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Others)

Based on Application, Fortified Edible Oils market can be segmented:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

E-Commerce

Others

The Fortified Edible Oils industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Bunge Limited (US)

Ruchi Soya Industries (India)

Conagra Brands (US)

Archer Daniels Midland (US)

Adani Wilmar (Singapore)

Nestle (Switzerland)

Allanasons Private (India)

Lam Soon (Malaysia)

Liberty Oil Mills (India)

King Rice Oil (Bangkok)

COVID-19 Impact on Fortified Edible Oils Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Fortified Edible Oils market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Fortified Edible Oils has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Fortified Edible Oils market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 3.8% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

