Methacrylic Acid Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2015 – 2021

Among the applications, electronics are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment, with rising disposable incomes in developing and emerging economies being one of the major factors driving the demand for electronic equipment and further demand for MAA. Moreover, energy efficient and lightweight properties of MAA have contributed significantly to its improving demand in various industries such as transportation and automotive. Demand for lightweight vehicles with lower emissions and better efficiency has witnessed a noticeable boost on account of stringent regulatory laws executed in Western Europe and North America.

Growing consumption from major end-use applications such as electronics, signs and displays, and automotive industries is expected to significantly boost the global demand for MAA. These industrial sectors are witnessing rapid growth in Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions, thus fuelling the demand for MAA. However, volatile raw material prices of petrochemicals are expected to slow down the growth of the market. Focus towards developing bio-based MAA is expected to catch up in the near future owing to their eco-friendly characteristics and secure raw material supply, providing new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Asahi Kasei Corporation, Chi Mei Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, and The Dow Chemical Company are some of the major manufacturers of MAA dominating the industry.





