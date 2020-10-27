high purity alumina Market Growth – Key Futuristic Trends And Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

high purity alumina Market reports help you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. high purity alumina Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.

The Global high purity alumina Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. high purity alumina market is the definitive study of the global high purity alumina industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global high purity alumina market is valued at USD 1.4 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.3 Bn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, high purity alumina market can be segmented as: –

4N

5N

6N

Based on Application, high purity alumina market can be segmented:

LED

Semiconductor

Phosphor

Sapphire

Others

The high purity alumina industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Altech Chemicals Limited (Australia)

Alcoa Inc. (New York)

Orbite Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Bukowski (France)

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company Ltd (Japan)

Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Sasol (South Africa)

Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd. (China)

and Hebei Pengda Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd (China)

COVID-19 Impact on high purity alumina Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for high purity alumina market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of high purity alumina has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of high purity alumina market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 15% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

