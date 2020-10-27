GPS Tracking Devices Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2026

GPS Tracking Devices market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the GPS Tracking Devices industry. This research report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

In this report, the global GPS Tracking Devices market is valued at USD 1567.6 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Report Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Historical Data for: 2016 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD 1567.6 Mn Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 12.2% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Mn

GPS Tracking Devices Market segmentation based on Product Type:

By Product Type (Data Pushers, Data Loggers, Data Pullers, Covert GPS Trackers, Others)

By Communication Technology (Satellite, Cellular, Dual Mode)

GPS Tracking Devices Market segmentation based on Applications:

Transportation & Logistics

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Construction

Government

Agriculture

Others The major players profiled in this report include: Laird PLC (UK)

Starcom System Ltd. (US)

Shenzen Coban Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)

Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd (China)

Sierra Wireless Inc. (Canada)

Meitrack Group (China)

Calamp Corp. (US)

Orbocomm Inc. (US)

ATrack Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Trackimo (US)

and Trimble Inc. (US) Regional Overview & Analysis of GPS Tracking Devices Market: North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report firstly introduced the GPS Tracking Devices basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials, and so on.

Then it analyzed the world’s main region GPS Tracking Devices market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and GPS Tracking Devices industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares.

Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.

Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region

Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2026.

Market share of top key players

Current trends and recent developments

