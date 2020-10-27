Big Data and Business Analytics Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth by Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2027

Big data analytics stand for risk, governance, and compliance. The objective of big data analytics is to help the enterprises get a better understanding of the customers and help it narrow down their targeted audience; thus, improving companies marketing campaigns. Growing adoption of big data and business analytics software by various organizations across the globe to enhance decision making and provide a competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner. Thereby, trigging the growth of the big data and business analytics market. Further, technological advancement, rapid growth in structured and unstructured data, and the convergence of IoT also influence the growth of the market.

Growing investments in business intelligence and analytic tools by several organizations to drive revenue growth and improve services is propelling the adoption of big data and business analytics tools. Rising need to gain better insights for business planning, decision making, and emerging trends such as social media analytics are fueling the growth of big data and business analytics market. However, a lack of skilled workforce and high implementation cost may hamper the growth of the big data and business analytics market. Moreover, a surge in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among the small & medium enterprises is expected to drive the growth of the big data and business analytics market.

The “Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Big data and business analytics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview big data and business analytics market with detailed market segmentation component, deployment type, analytics tools, application, end-user, and geography. The global big data and business analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Big data and business analytics market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the Big data and business analytics market.

The global big data and business analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, analytics tools, application, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as software, service. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of analytics tools the market is segmented as dashboard and data visualization, self-service tools, data mining and warehousing, reporting, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, risk and credit analytics, workforce analytics, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare, government and education, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Big data and business analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The big data and business analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Big data and business analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the big data and business analytics market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Big data and business analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Big data and business analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Big data and business analytics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the big data and business analytics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Big data and business analytics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– IBM Corporation

– Infor

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Teradata Corporation

– TIBCO Software Inc.

