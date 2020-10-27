Research Antibodies Market Size 2020: Notable Growth, Trends, Key Players, Reginal, Product Review and Forecasts Report To 2025

Research Antibodies Market was valued at USD 6.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.12billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Biotechnology is a huge sector with investment from govt. and private players funding. The research and development department is increasing the number of healthcare projects and antibody based medicinal researches. This makes the antibody market rise in the market value.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Research Activity and funds in R&D

1.2 GrowingIndustrial and academic projects and collaborations

1.3 Growing Demand Of Personalized Medicine

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Quality issues regarding Antibodies

2.2 Increased Competition

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Research Antibodies Market, by Technology:

1.1 Western Blotting

1.2 Flow Cytometry

1.3 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

1.4 Immunohistochemistry

1.5 Immunofluorescence

1.6 Immunoprecipitation

1.7 Other Technologies

2. Global Research Antibodies Market, by End User:

2.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

2.2 Academic and Research Institutes

2.3 Contract Research Organizations

3. Global Research Antibodies Market, by Product:

3.1 Reagents

3.1.1 Media & Sera

3.1.2 Stains & Dyes

3.1.3 Fixatives

3.1.4 Buffers

3.1.5 Solvents

3.1.6 Enzymes

3.1.7 Probes

3.1.8 Other Reagents

3.2 Antibodies

3.2.1 By Type

3.2.1.1 Primary Antibodies

3.2.1.2 Secondary Antibodies

3.2.2 By Source

3.2.2.1 Mice

3.2.2.2 Rabbits

3.2.2.3 Other Sources

3.2.3 By Research Area

3.2.3.1 Oncology

3.2.3.2 Infectious Diseases

3.2.3.3 Immunology

3.2.3.4 Neurobiology

3.2.3.5 Stem Cells

3.2.3.6 Other Research Areas

4. Global Research Antibodies Market, By Application:

4.1 Proteomics

4.2 Drug Development

4.3 Genomics

5. Global Research Antibodies Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Merck Group

3. Abcam PLC

4. Becton, Dickinson and Company

5. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

8. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9. Danaher Corporation

10. Lonza

11. Genscript

12. Perkinelmer, Inc.

13. Biolegend, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

