Anti-counterfeit Package Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: Avery Dennison, Sun Chemical, Zebra Technologies, DNP, NHK SPRING, etc. | InForGrowth

Anti-counterfeit Package Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Anti-counterfeit Package market for 2020-2025.

The “Anti-counterfeit Package Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Anti-counterfeit Package industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Avery Dennison

Sun Chemical

Zebra Technologies

DNP

NHK SPRING

Flint Group

Toppan

3M

Essentra

Alien Technology Corp

KURZ

OpSec Security

Lipeng

Shiner

Taibao

Invengo

De La Rue

Schreiner ProSecure

CFC

UPM Raflatac

Techsun

Impinj

G&D

Catalent Pharma Solution

SICPA

CCL

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Authentication

Track and Trace

Authentication is one of the largest product segments of the anti-counterfeit package market

which has about 70% market share.

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Industrial & Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Clothing & Apparel

Others

Food & beverages remains the largest application field

followed by industrial & automotive and consumer electronics.