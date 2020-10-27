Gene Amplification Technologies Market Trends by Manufacturers, States, Type and Application, Forecast to 2016 – 2024

The global gene amplification technologies market is poised for growth on the back of rising demand for genetic information for identifying and mapping all the genes of human genome. The market is slated to reach a valuation of US$2.2 bn in 2017.

The report presents the latest technological developments in the field and a growth map for the coming years. It also explains its effect on market dynamics and leverages SWOT analysis of major industry segments

Gene Amplification Technologies Market: Trends and Opportunities

The single-most important growth driver for gene amplification technologies market has been the Human Genome Projects (HGP). It is an international, collaborative research effort to sequence all the chemical base pairs that form the DNA of the species Homo sapiens. Another major growth driver is molecular diagnostics that helps uncover specific sequences in DNA or RNA to check if they are associated with any disease. It is clinically used for oncology, coagulation, genetic disease screening, infectious diseases, pharmacogenomics, and human leukocyte antigen typing. Development in clinical diagnostic tools, is also expected to boost the growth of the gene amplification technologies market.

Other factors driving the gene amplification technologies market are the increasing focus on research and development in the field of molecular diagnostics, drug discovery, genetic testing, toxicology, environmental monitoring, animal husbandry, bioremediation, forensics, and quality control in the food industry. Gene amplification technologies, however, are expensive to develop. This has, to some degree, served to counter the growth of the market.

Gene Amplification Technologies Market: Technology and Application-wise Segmentation

There are various ways in which the gene amplification technologies market can be segmented. For example, based on technology, it can be divided into the following: Isothermal DNA amplification, target amplification, cycling temperature DNA amplification, isothermal signal amplification, linear gene amplification, cycling temperature signal gene amplification, and exponential gene amplification. By application, the market can be divided into identity, forensics, identity, paternity, food safety, medical, veterinary, and agri-diagnostics. Medical and forensics are the two largest segments in terms of application.

Gene Amplification Technologies Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically the market for gene amplification technologies can be divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America has exhibited stellar growth so far, with maximum revenue raked in. This has been possible on account of high allocations for healthcare infrastructure, and research and development for genetic testing, diagnostics and detection of critical diseases – all of which have yielded unprecedented technological advancements. North America is expected to remain the leading market in the upcoming years too, because of continued government funding of research and infrastructure.

Asia Pacific would also put up a good showing, it is predicted. This is mainly due to governments of various nations in the region increasingly focusing on upgrading healthcare infrastructure. Fast developing economies such as China and India are expected to see higher growth rates because of increased abundant manpower of skilled workers who can carry out proper research, lower cost, and supportive government policies.

Players in the Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Some of the leading entities in the gene amplification technologies market that have been profiled in the report are: Chugai Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, Agilent Technologies, ID Biomedical Corporation, Molecular Sensing PLC, Orchid Biosciences Inc., Rubicon Genomics, and U.S. Genomics.

