Technology Segment to Witness the Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Significantly from 2019 to 2026

Analytics as a service (AaaS) is a part of wide range of services that include Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). All these models have one common factor that replaces conventional on-premise systems with web-based systems. Businesses can use services offered by providers to access a remote analytics platform for a regular fee instead of developing a large internal warehouse full of software. AaaS provides a set-up that allows clients to use a specific analytics software as per requirement and it can be less labor intensive and more cost effective as compared to the traditional services.

Major Key Players of the Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS), GoodData Corporation, Google, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Rise in acceptance of social media applications and continuous increase in demand for progressive technologies to process increased workload through cloud fuel the growth of the analytics-as-a-service market. In addition, increase in adoption of data analytics is also one of the major factors that drives the growth of the market. However, rise in data and security concerns along with complex analytical workflow are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, lower cost of ownership is expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, increase in data volume across various industry verticals and rise in practice of machine-generated data are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the analytics-as-a-service market in the next few years.

Major Types of Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market covered are:

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Major Applications of Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market covered are:

BFSI

Retail

Government & Public Sector

IT and Telecommunication

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Analytics as a Service (AaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size

2.2 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue by Product

4.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Analytics as a Service (AaaS) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

