Hair Serum Market Research Report: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

Hair Serum market size was valued at $850.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,612.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026. The global Hair Serum market is segmented based on nature, product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the global Hair Serum market is further segmented into hair treatment serum and hair styling serum. Over the past couple of years, there has been rise in concerns over one’s hair fall, hair density as well as the quality among the target customer. Due to which, customers have a holistic approach on buying various hair care products. Hence the rising concern over one’s hair quality, is one of the key factors in driving the demand for hair serum products.

Major Key Players of the Hair Serum Market are:

L’Oreal , Inc., John Paul Mitchell, Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, Kao USA Inc. (John Freida), Henkel Corporation, Unilever Inc., Giovanni Cosmetics, Inc., Industrias Asociadas S.L., Herstyler, Redken and other such.

Some of the synthetic hair serum products contain chemical ingredients in higher proportion. Presence of chemicals such as triclosan, phthalates, and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) are expected to cause scalp-related allergies and problems. Thus, rise in scalp-related problem due to application of chemicals ingredients, directly hampers the growth of hair care products market.

On the other hand, organic ingredients in these products can improve the results and minimize the risk of scalp related problems such as irritation and itching. Thus, hair serum product in its organic formats, sights its opportunity to grow at a significant rate in terms of value sales.

Major Types of Hair Serum Market covered are:

Hair Treatment Serum

Hair Styling Serum

Major Applications of Hair Serum Market covered are:

Online

Offline

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Hair Serum consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Hair Serum market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Hair Serum manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Hair Serum with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hair Serum Market Size

2.2 Hair Serum Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hair Serum Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Hair Serum Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hair Serum Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Hair Serum Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Hair Serum Sales by Product

4.2 Global Hair Serum Revenue by Product

4.3 Hair Serum Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Hair Serum Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Hair Serum industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

