ASIC Chip Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019-2026 – Belden, Prysmian Group

An ASIC, or application-specific integrated circuit, is a microchip designed for a special application, such as a kind of transmission protocol or a hand-held computer.. ASICs can have different designs that allow specific actions to be taken inside a particular device. An ASIC can be found in almost any electronic device and its uses can range from custom rendering of images to sound conversion. As, ASICs are all custom-made and thus, available only with the company that designed them, they are considered to be proprietary technology. Features of ASIC chips such as low cost of production, less power consumption, increased reliability, and reduced footprint of the material drive the growth of the ASIC chip market.

Major Key Players of the ASIC Chip Market are:

Belden Inc., Prysmian Group, Nexans, SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG, Siemon, Schneider Electric, Alpha wire., Siemens AG, CommScope, and Southwire Company, LLC, AMD, Texas Instruments, on semiconductor, Xilinx, Samsung electronics ltd., TSMC, intel corporation, Infineon technologies, Bitmain, and NVIDIA

Chips have become an intrinsic part of the production process, as they help increase the efficiency and precision through automation. Chips are used to keep a track of various parameters such as touch screen monitors & displays, flat screens, environment monitoring, Bluetooth function and other parameters to control the whole process and ease it through robots. The advances of smart technologies in consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, digital cameras, TVs, gamming consoles and others driving the demand for ICs, which creates the need for ASIC chips. Thus, growing adoption of smartphones and increasing competition among vendors is driving the demand for ASIC Chips.

Factors such as advancements in chip technology, increase in demand for ASIC chip in consumer electronics, and surge in demand for customizable ICs, have boosted the growth of the global ASIC chip market. However, lack of skilled workforce and increase in time consumption during development act as major restraints, thereby hampering the market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of ASIC chip in developing countries and increase in smart computing devices offers lucrative opportunities for the ASIC chip market growth globally.

Major Types of ASIC Chip Market covered are:

Full Custom

Semi- Based Custom

Programmable Logic Devices

Major Applications of ASIC Chip Market covered are:

Aerospace Subsystem & Sensor

Wireless Communication

Medical Instrumentation

Telecommunication Products

Consumer Electronics

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global ASIC Chip consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the ASIC Chip market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global ASIC Chip manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the ASIC Chip with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

