Drug Delivery Technology Market Report Analysis With Industry Share Insights Shared in Detailed Report

The global drug delivery technology market can be segmented in terms of route of administration, end-user, and region. Based on the route of administration, the drug delivery technology market has been segmented into ocular drug delivery, which is associated with delivering drugs to treat ophthalmic diseases, pulmonary drug delivery, which is primarily used to treat respiratory issues, injectable drug delivery, oral drug delivery, which involves ingesting or swallowing the drug orally, implantable drug delivery, which aids in releasing drugs into the blood stream in a continuous and sustained manner, topical drug delivery, which is applied on the surface of the body, trans mucosal drug delivery, which aids in rapid absorption of the drugs in the blood stream owing to their high permeability, and nasal drug delivery, which uses the nasal cavity to deliver the drugs.

The oral drug delivery segment is expected to hold a dominant share of the drug delivery technology market owing to factors such as their noninvasive nature, ease of storage, cost effectiveness, and easy portability. In terms of end-user, the drug delivery technology market can be classified into hospitals, homecare settings, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers/clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market due to factors such as preference for hospitals by large patient pools and availability for a sizeable volume of drugs that need to be administered along with their delivery devices. The foray of novel drug delivery technology can supply several product opportunities and solutions for lifecycle management to its end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers & diagnostic centers etc.

Based on region, the global drug delivery technology market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global drug delivery technology market during the forecast period. Presence of key players and focus on R&D, and government support are some factors that are expected to propel the market in this region. The drug delivery technology market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of clinical trials, rising investments by key players in this region, low labor costs, and large patient pools are some key factors that are expected to drive the drug delivery technology market.

Major players operating in the global drug delivery technology market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, 3M, BD, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, and Antares Pharma, Inc.

