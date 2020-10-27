Latest News 2020: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Intuitive Surgical, etc. | InForGrowth

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market research report provides various levels of analysis such as industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market report elaborates insights on the Market Diversification (Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments), Competitive Assessment (In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market).

“Premium Insights on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market 2020 with Market Players Positioning”

Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market on the basis of Product Type:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market on the basis of Applications:

Patient Monitoring

Operation

Others

Top Key Players in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market:

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

SAP

Intuitive Surgical

General Vision

Enlitic

Next IT

Welltok

Icarbonx

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Koninklijke Philips

General Electric (GE) Company

Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

Johnson & Johnson Services

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Careskore

Zephyr Health

Oncora Medical

Sentrian

Bay Labs

Atomwise