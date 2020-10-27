Growing Demand for Thermistor Kits Market to Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2019 – 2029

Users can quickly locate the right part to ensure reliable circuit and power component protection using thermistor kits. Thermistor kits facilitate accurate temperature measurement, control and compensation, and have a wide range of use cases. Thermistors and thermistor kits are widely used for automotive and industrial applications. Some other use cases of thermistors and thermistor kits include residential and commercial fire safety, test and measurement applications, and environmental studies focused on temperature fluctuation related hazards, such as global warming.

Thermistor Kits Market: Drivers and Recommendations

Wide range of use cases of thermistors drive thermistor kits market growth

Thermistors and thermistor kits have different applications in different industries. For instance, EVGA, a computer hardware manufacturer based in the United States, designed a cooler fan for gaming applications that can monitor the rise in temperature and cool the power modules with the help of Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) thermistors. Such applications of thermistors demand maintenance, thus driving the adoption rate of thermistor kits.

Partnerships with e-commercial distributors

Large manufacturers of thermistor kits are collaborating with test and measurement components and equipment distributors. These distributors use e-commerce as a distribution channel to generate revenue for themselves as well as for the manufacturers of thermistor kits. For instance, Vishay and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. have signed Mouser Electronics, Inc. as their distribution partner in order to enhance market presence by drawing clients from foreign markets. Therefore, small and medium-sized manufacturers of thermistor kits should also focus on developing such relationships with distribution companies to ensure their growth in the thermistor kits market.

Thermistor Kits Market: Segmentation

The Thermistor Kits market has been segmented on the basis of kit type, application, and region.

With regards to kit type, the global thermistor kits market can be segmented into the following:

Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistor Kits

Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistor Kits

Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) thermistor kits are the most commonly used kits, and hold the largest market share of the global thermistor kits market.

On the basis of application area, the global thermistor kits market can be segmented into the following:

Automotive

Gaming

Environment

Safety

Test and Measurement

Metallurgy

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Other Application Areas

Thermistor Kits Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key competitors in the global thermistor kits market are Ametherm, Inc; Amphenol Advanced Sensors; TDK Corporation; Vishay; Bourns, Inc.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; and STMicroelectronics, among others

Following are some key strategies and developments in the global thermistor kits market:

Thermistor kits market competitors are entering into partnerships with leading electronic test and measurement module providers in order to ensure their expansion towards foreign regional markets. Large market players, such as TDK Corporation and Amphenol Advanced Sensors have signed Digi-Key Electronics as their e-commercial distributor in order to maximize their clientele in the global thermistor kits and other test and measurement components market.

Manufacturers and end-users of thermistor kits are always looking to establish their expertise in new application areas. For instance, NTC thermistors and the applicable thermistor kits were used in the high speed transportation pod prototype by the Badgerloop team in SpaceX’s Hyperloop Pod design competition.

Thermistor Kits Market: Regional overview

With the booming test and measurement market, the global thermistor kits market is estimated to continue growing at a steady pace throughout the forecast period. Among all the regional markets, the thermistor kits market in North America holds the largest market share of the global thermistor kits market. High presence of test and measurement module manufacturers in North America, especially in the United States, drives the thermistor kits market in the region. High adoption of thermistors and thermistor kits for automotive and industrial purposes is estimated to enable the thermistor kits market in Western Europe to grow significantly during the forecast period. Thermistor kits used for environmental applications are estimated to facilitate noteworthy growth in the Middle East and Africa region.

The Thermistor Kits market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

