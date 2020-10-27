API Management Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis

Global API Management Market valued approximately USD 820 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.42% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The global API Management market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global API Management market are rising number of mobile subscribers and growing demand for public and private APIs. Moreover, the advancement of Internet-of-Things (IoT) and big data are the major factors that propelling the market growth. However, one of the major factor that obstructing the market growth are data security issue. In addition, limitation of server availability in global API management market is challenging factor. Application Programming Interface (API) is a set to protocol, tools and subroutines that are used to build software applications. The main goal of API management is to authorize organizations that either publish or utilize an API to monitor the interface’s lifecycle and protect the need of developer and applications. The biggest advantage to most API management platform is their ease of use by providing well-designed used interfaces. API management also provides scalability and infrastructure management features like throttling and tracking without any additional overhead. In addition, it ensures consistency between multiple API implementations and monitor traffic from individual apps.

The regional analysis of Global API Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising popularity of web APIs and high adoptability of new technology. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to availability of better technologies for API management. Latin America is also showing development in API management market over the coming years. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth rate in global API management market in the forecasted period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Red Hat Inc.

• HP

• Fiorano Software

• SAP SE

• Sensedia

• Tibco Software

• TYK Technologies

• CA Technologies

• Google Inc.

• Apiary Inc.

• Axway Inc.

• Cloud Elements

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

. API Portal

. Security

. Monetization

. API Gateway

. API Analytics

. Administration

By Service:

. Training & Consulting

. Support & Maintenance

. Integration

By Industry:

. BFSI

. IT & Telecom

. Government

. Healthcare

. Retail & Consumer Goods

. Manufacturing

. Others

By Regions:

. North America

o U.S.

o Canada

. Europe

o UK

o Germany

. Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

. Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

. Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global API Management Market in Market Study:

. Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

. Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

. Venture capitalists

. Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

. Third-party knowledge providers

. Investment bankers

. Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. API Management Market, by Solution, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. API Management Market, by Service, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. API Management Market, by Industry, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. API Management Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. API Management Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. API Management Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. API Management Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. API Management Market, by Solution

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. API Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. API Portal

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Security

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Monetization

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

