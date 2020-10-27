The Global Automotive Rain Sensors Market is Poised to Reflect 6% CAGR by 2023 | COVID-19 Analysis, Application, Growth, Business Opportunity, Segments, Revenue, Development, Demand, Future Scope, Outlook and Regional Forecast 2023

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global automotive rain sensors market is projected to grow at 6% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The study summarises the main factors that are likely to accelerate or impede the global automotive rain sensors market substantially. The study also casts light on the future effects of Covid-19 on the development of the global automotive rain sensors market.

Automotive rain sensors technology helps the driver turn on the windshield wipers once, and then forget about them. Automotive rain sensors are designed to automatically activate and alter the speed of the wiper blades to keep outward vision unobstructed at all times. If other vehicles are splashing or spraying water or debris on the windshield, the rain-sensing system automatically intervenes by starting the wipers to keep the view unobstructed. Automotive rain sensors maintain a clear view through the windscreen.

Market Dynamics

The global market for automotive rain sensors has seen a gradual increase in recent years and is expected to witness steady growth in the forecast period. The rising automotive industry and the growing demand for driver safety and comfort in automobiles have fueled the demand for sensors in automobiles with the increasing adoption of electrical systems. These are anticipated to drive the market for automotive rain sensor during the forecast period.

Windshields of vehicles are fitted with rain sensors to track the wipers’ motions without blocking the driver’s view. Automotive rain sensors can control the wipers’ wiping motion at a flexible pace when the system is turned on. Improving technical advancements, rising vehicle production, and growing demand for luxurious features are key factors driving the automotive rain sensor market. The implementation of automotive rain sensors is powered by an increase in the use of advanced electrical features in vehicles. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are integrating rain sensing wiper technology in vehicles due to growing demand. Previously, auto rain sensors were an additional comfort feature. However, their demand has risen due to the rise in the number of road accidents worldwide. The total cost of vehicles has been increased due to the incorporation of advanced electrical features, which acts as a restriction to the automotive rain sensor industry.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive rain sensor market has been segmented based on the channel type and vehicle type.

Based on channel types, the global automotive rain sensor market has been divided into original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket.

Based on the vehicle types, the global automotive rain sensor market has been divided into passenger, light commercial, and heavy commercial. Passenger cars have the largest share of the automotive rain sensor market compared to light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global automotive rain sensor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is currently the largest region in the automotive rain sensor market and is projected to retain a larger share in the forecast period, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Key Players

The key participants of the global automotive rain sensors market are Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Valeo S.A. (France), TRW Automotive (U.S), Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology (U.S), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Melexis Microelectronic Systems (Belgium) and The Kostal Group (Germany).

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market Size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2023?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

