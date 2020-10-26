Third-Party Risk Management Market Outlook 2020 | Covid-19 Impact | Growth by Top Companies: Optiv Security Inc., ProcessUnity, Inc., Rapid Ratings International Inc., Riskpro India Ventures Pvt Limited, RSA Security LLC, Venminder

The global third-party risk management market generated revenue of US$ 3,251.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 6,554.1 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 15.1% in the forecast period. The study offers a detailed analysis of the global market for third-party risk management. Considering 2019 as the base year, the report provides projected market information for the 2020 to 2025 forecast period. The study includes information on the current size and projected growth of the overall third-party risk management market and its associated business segments. Revenue estimates for this period segmented on the component, deployment model, enterprise size, and industry. It outlines the dynamics, the business environment, and emerging developments in the third-party risk management market.

Market Players

Some of the major players in the third-party risk management market are Alyne GmbH., Aravo Solutions, Inc., BitSight Technologies, Inc., Galvanize, Inc., Genpact, KPMG International Cooperative, MetricStream, Inc., NAVEX Global, Inc., OneTrust, LLC., Optiv Security Inc., ProcessUnity, Inc., Rapid Ratings International Inc., Riskpro India Ventures Pvt Limited, RSA Security LLC, Venminder, Inc.

The third-party risk management market report will help several vendors make the right investment and development decisions. The research focuses on the global third-party risk management scenario and its proliferation across various market verticals. The descriptions in this report cover factors that currently influence and impede market growth and factor that will accelerate the future dimensions of demand for third-party risk management.

The chapters included in the report describe leading players in the third-party risk management market. The study provides landscape analysis, which offers detailed profiles of major players in the third-party risk management market worldwide. The report covers a fine-grained taxonomy of market segmentation in terms of component, deployment model, enterprise size, and industry.

By Component

o Solution

• Audit Management

• Compliance Management

• Contract Management

• Financial Control Management

• Operational Risk Management

• Others

o Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

The solution segment holds the dominating position in the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The service segment is further segmented into professional and managed services. The professional service segment accounts for the dominant position in the market in 2020 whereas the managed service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The solution segment is further segmented into audit management, compliance management, contract management, financial control management, operational risk management, and others.

By Deployment Model

o On-Premises

o Cloud-Based

The cloud-based deployment model is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Also, on-premises hold a dominant market position in 2020 and are expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

By Enterprise Size

o Small & Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the large enterprise segment holds the dominating position in the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By Industry

o BFSI

o Energy and Utilities

o Government, Defense, and Aerospace

o Healthcare and Life Sciences

o IT and Telecom

o Manufacturing

o Retail and Consumer Goods

o Others

By Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

North America is expected to contribute to the larger market share in 2020. The United States and Canada are the largest market-driven countries in this region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are some of the major market-driven countries in the world.

