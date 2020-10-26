Patch Management Market Outlook 2020 | Covid-19 Impact | Growth by Top Companies: Automox Inc., Avast Software, Chef Software Inc., ConnectWise, LLC., GFI Software

Global patch management market generated revenue of US$ 595.2 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 966.6 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period. The patch management market report offers a comprehensive market analysis of the different segments and regions that lets readers make crucial business-related decisions with a wealth of information enclosed in this report. The research report offers both qualitative and quantitative information on the global patch management market. In qualitative terms, the patch management market report provides insights into numerous factors, such as market determinants, value chain analysis, emerging trends, growth opportunity analysis, porters five-force model analysis and macro-economic factors, segment analysis, regional analysis at a granular level. Similarly, in quantitative terms, the report provides historical and forecast market numbers of patch management in various segments such as by component, deployment model, enterprise size, features & industry at global, regional, and country-level. In addition, the report provides a detailed analysis of the market vendors and their product offerings. The report also covers details of the competitive market environment and includes information on the capabilities and competencies of market vendors.

 Patch Management Market Players:

• Some of the major players of patch management market are Automox Inc., Avast Software, Chef Software Inc., ConnectWise, LLC., GFI Software, International Business Machines Corporation, Ivanti, Jamf Software, LLC, ManageEngine, Micro Focus International plc, Microsoft Corporation, Qualys,Inc., SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., Symantec Corporation, SysAid Technologies Ltd.

Segment Analysis

 Solution segment accounts the dominating position in the market.

• Based on components, the patch management market is segmented into solutions and services. The solution segment holds the dominating position in the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The service segment is further segmented into professional and managed services. The professional service segment accounts the dominant position in the market in 2020 whereas the managed service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

 Cloud based deployment model is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

• Based on deployment model, the patch management market is segmented into on-premises and cloud based. The cloud based deployment model is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, on-premises hold a dominant market position in 2020 and are expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

 Large Enterprises segment accounts the dominating position in the market.

• Based on enterprise size, the patch management market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the large enterprise segment holds the dominating position in the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

 Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment account the dominating position in the market.

• Based on industry, the market for patch management is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecom, healthcare, government and defense, retail, education & others. Over the projection period, banking, financial services, and insurance segment is expected to lead the patch management market with the highest share whereas the healthcare segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

 North America accounts the dominating position in the market.

• Based on the region, the patch management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to contribute the larger market share in 2020. The United States and Canada are the largest market-driven countries in this region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are some of the major market-driven countries in the world.

The patch management market report provides a detailed study on the following segments:

Patch Management Market, by Component

 Solution

 Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Patch Management Market, by Deployment Model

 On- Premises

 Cloud Based

Patch Management Market, by Enterprise Size

 Small & Medium Enterprises

 Large Enterprises

Patch Management Market, by Features

 Vulnerability Management

 Compliance Management and Reporting

Patch Management Market, by Industry

 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

 Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

 Healthcare

 Government and Defense

 Retail

 Education

 Others

Patch Management Market, by Region

 North America

 Europe

 Asia Pacific

 Middle East & Africa

 Latin America

 Key questions the report answers

• What are the major driving factors that accelerate the growth of the market?

• What are the restraints which hinders the growth of the market?

• What segment offers the most development opportunities?

• Which region provides the key growth opportunity to the market?

• Who are the major industry players?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the market players?

