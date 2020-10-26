Artificial Neural Network Market Outlook 2020 | Covid-19 Impact | Growth by Top Companies: Microsoft Corporation, Neural Technologies Limited, Neuralware, Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies

Global artificial neural network market generated revenue of US$ 125.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 309.9 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 19.8% in the forecast period. The artificial neural network market report offers a comprehensive market analysis of the different segments and regions that lets readers make crucial business-related decisions with a wealth of information enclosed in this report.

The research report offers both qualitative and quantitative information on the global artificial neural network market. In qualitative terms, the artificial neural network market report provides insights into numerous factors, such as market determinants, value chain analysis, emerging trends, growth opportunity analysis, porters five-force model analysis and macro-economic factors, segment analysis, regional analysis at a granular level. Similarly, in quantitative terms, the report provides historical and forecast market numbers of artificial neural network in various segments such as by component, deployment model, enterprise size, applications & industry vertical at global, regional, and country-level. In addition, the report provides a detailed analysis of the market vendors and their product offerings.

 Artificial Neural Network Market Players:

• Some of the major players of artificial neural network market are Alyuda Research LLC, Clarifai Inc., GMDH, LLC, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Neural Technologies Limited, Neuralware, Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Starmind International AG, Ward Systems Group, Inc.

The report also covers details of the competitive market environment and includes information on the capabilities and competencies of market vendors.

Segment Analysis

 Solution segment accounts the dominating position in the market.

• Based on components, the artificial neural network market is segmented into solutions and services. The solution segment holds the dominating position in the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The service segment is further segmented into professional and managed services. The professional service segment accounts the dominant position in the market in 2020 whereas the managed service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

 Image recognization application accounts the dominating position in the market.

• Based on application, the market for artificial neural network is segmented into image recognization, signal recognization, data mining, others. Over the projection period, image recognization application is expected to lead the artificial neural network market with the highest share. The data mining is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

 Cloud based deployment model is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

• Based on deployment model, the artificial neural network market is segmented into on-premises and cloud based. The cloud based deployment model is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, on-premises hold a dominant market position in 2020 and are expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

 Large Enterprises segment accounts the dominating position in the market.

• Based on enterprise size, the artificial neural network market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the large enterprise segment holds the dominating position in the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

 BFSI segment accounts the dominating position in the market.

• Based on industry vertical, the artificial neural network market is segmented into BFSI, government & defense, retail and ecommerce, telecommunications and IT, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, others. The manufacturing segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the BFSI holds the dominating position in the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

 North America accounts the dominating position in the market.

• Based on the region, the artificial neural network market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to contribute the larger market share in 2020. The United States and Canada are the largest market-driven countries in this region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are some of the major market-driven countries in the world.

The artificial neural network market report provides a detailed study on the following segments:

Artificial Neural Network Market, by Component

 Solution

 Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Artificial Neural Network Market, by Deployment Model

 On- Premises

 Cloud Based

Artificial Neural Network Market, by Enterprise Size

 Small & Medium Enterprises

 Large Enterprises

Artificial Neural Network Market, by Application

 Image Recognization

 Signal Recognization

 Data Mining

 Others

Artificial Neural Network Market, by Industry Vertical

 BFSI

 Government & Defense

 Retail and eCommerce

 Telecommunications and IT

 Healthcare and Life Sciences

 Manufacturing

 Transportation and Logistics

 Others

Artificial Neural Network Market, by Region

 North America

 Europe

 Asia Pacific

 Middle East & Africa

 Latin America

