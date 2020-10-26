Revenue Management Market Outlook 2020 | Covid-19 Impact | Growth by Top Companies: Infor, NetCracker Technology Corporation, Optiva Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Workday, Inc., Zuora

The global revenue management market generated revenue of US$ 14,233.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 22,052.3 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period. The study offers a detailed analysis of the global market for revenue management. Considering 2019 as the base year, the report provides projected market information for the 2020 to 2025 forecast period. The study includes information on the current size and projected growth of the overall revenue management market and its associated business segments. Revenue estimates for this period segmented on the component, deployment model, enterprise size, and industry. It outlines the dynamics, the business environment, and emerging developments in the revenue management market.

The revenue management market report will help several vendors make the right investment and development decisions. The research focuses on the global revenue management scenario and its proliferation across various market verticals. The descriptions in this report cover factors that currently influence and impede market growth and factor that will accelerate the future dimensions of demand for revenue management.

Market Players

Some of the major players in the revenue management market are Accelya Holding World S.L., Apttus Corporation, Cerillion Technologies Limited, Enghouse Networks, Fiserv, Inc., HQ plus GmbH., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infor, NetCracker Technology Corporation, Optiva Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Workday, Inc., Zuora Inc.

The chapters included in the report describe leading players in the revenue management market. The study provides landscape analysis, which offers detailed profiles of major players in the revenue management market worldwide. The report covers a fine-grained taxonomy of market segmentation in terms of component, deployment model, enterprise size, and industry.

By Component

o Solution

• Billing and payment

• Price management

• Revenue assurance and fraud management

• Channel management

o Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

The solution segment holds the dominating position in the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The service segment is further segmented into professional and managed services. The professional service segment accounts for the dominant position in the market in 2020 whereas the managed service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The solution segment is further segmented into billing and payment, price management, revenue assurance, and fraud management and channel management. The billing and payment segment accounts for the dominant position in the market in 2020.

By Deployment Model

o On-Premises

o Cloud-Based

The cloud-based deployment model is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Also, on-premises hold a dominant market position in 2020 and are expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

By Enterprise Size

o Small & Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the large enterprise segment holds the dominating position in the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By Industry

o BFSI

o Healthcare

o Hospitality

o IT & Telecom

o Retail and eCommerce

o Transportation

o Utilities

Revenue Management Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

