Fixed Array Solar Collectors Market 2020 In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis

The average rate of growth of energy consumption had almost doubled since 2010 and grew by 2.3% in 2018.

CRIFAX added a report on ‘Global Fixed Array Solar Collectors Market, 2020-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.

On the back of growing population and economic development around the world combined with rising energy demand among residential, commercial and public services, and transport sector, the global Fixed Array Solar Collectors market is estimated to witness exuberant growth over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. According to IEA (International Energy Agency), the worldwide energy demand grew by 4% (900TWh) in 2018. In the same year, the estimation of total electricity production across the globe was attained through coal and natural gas, with coal contributing to 25.6% and natural gas with 27.9% of the total production. Additionally, there is a rising demand for clean, sustainable and eco-friendly energy generation due to increased concerns pertaining to rise in CO2 emissions from energy generation.

With the rapid growth of industrial and residential sector and increase in demand for heating and cooling from among the global population due to climate change, heavy demand for electricity has arisen from across almost every region in the world which is estimated to increase the demand for energy and contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period (2019-2028). International Energy Agency (IEA) had stated in its report that the average growth rate of energy consumed globally grew by 2.3% in 2018 and had almost doubled since 2010. It also states that the worldwide energy demand grew by 4% (900 TWh) in 2018. Industrial segment consumed highest amount of energy of about 8945 TWh in 2017 as compared to 8699 TWh in 2016. Additionally, residential sector consumed about 5775 TWh in 2017 as compared to 5680 TWh of energy in the year 2016. Moreover, CO2 emissions arising from production of energy had registered an increase of 1.7% with emission levels of CO2 reaching 33 Gigatonnes.

