Sleep Apnea Market is Thriving Worldwide By Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Top Growing Companies 2025

Sleep apnea is a life-threatening and serious sleep disorder that generally occurs when an individual’s breathing is disturbed during sleep. In individuals with sleep apnea, the tissue located behind the throat and between the mouth and the lungs briefly collapses and at times, it becomes so constricted that the breathing stops either momentarily or for longer durations and sometimes, for several minutes.

During such events, the body sensors send a signal to the brain, which awakens the individual from sleep, leading to re-opening of the airways. People suffering from sleep apnea are unable to enjoy the deep level of recovery-style and restful sleep that is normally required by the body to function at an optimal capacity.

Sleep apnea has been classified into three categories viz. obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), mixed sleep apnea, and central sleep apnea (CSA). Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the most prevalent type, accounting for 84% of all diagnosed cases of sleep apnea. In OSA, obstruction in the upper airway (the nose or the throat) stops the flow of air to the lungs. In central sleep apnea (CSA), the nasal airway is open, but the brain is unable to send signals to the muscles to breathe, due to which respiration does not occur.

Mixed sleep apnea is a mixture of both CSA and OSA. Symptoms associated with sleep apnea include loud snoring, morning headaches, restless sleep, insomnia, and recurrent awakenings. Sleep apnea can also lead to several health issues such as high blood pressure, heart failure, stroke, irregular heartbeats, heart attacks, diabetes, and depression. The condition can be treated with the help of the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment or sleep apnea dental devices.

An individual can also be advised to undergo surgeries such as uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP) and mandibular maxillar advancement surgery.

The rising number of patients with sleep apnea across the globe is driving the sleep apnea market. According to a study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global prevalence of sleep apnea is around 100 million people. In the U.S. alone, the number of people with sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) is around 42 million. One out of five adults in the U.S. have mild OSA, while one out of 15 have moderate to severe OSA. The number is expected to increase in the next few years, primarily due to increasing incidence of sleep-related disorders. This is projected to drive the sleep apnea market from 2017 to 2025. The other factors anticipated to augment the market are increasing awareness about adverse effects of sleep apnea, growing use of oral appliances for the treatment of sleep apnea, and technological advancements resulting in the development of novel products for treating sleep apnea. On the contrary, alternative treatment options and patient compliance issues can negatively impact the market in the near future. Increasing number of companies entering the sleep apnea market and growth opportunities in emerging markets are factors projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers of sleep apnea treatment devices during the forecast period.

The global sleep apnea market has been segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been classified into positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, oral appliances, pillows, nasal straps, and other accessories. In terms of end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and home care settings.

In terms of geography, the global sleep apnea market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a leading share of the global sleep apnea market, due to increasing prevalence of sleep apnea in the region and rising investments by manufacturers for the development of novel products with enhanced features for sleep apnea treatment. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the maximum growth rate during the forecast period, due to growing awareness among patients in the region about ill-effects of untreated sleep apnea.

Key players operating in the global sleep apnea market are Resmed, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., Somnomed Limited, Philips Healthcare, Whole You, Inc., MEDiTAS Ltd, Sleeping Well, LLC, and Tomed GmbH.

