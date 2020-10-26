Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Devices Market Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends Till 2025

Erectile dysfunction, also referred as impotence, is a medical condition that results in inability to get and keep erection firm during sexual intercourse. Several factors such as hormonal imbalance, insufficient blood flow to penis, conditions affecting the nervous system, and psychological causes such as depression and anxiety are the leading causes of erectile dysfunction. Erectile dysfunction may also be caused by underlying medical conditions such as high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases. Technological advancement in the field of erectile dysfunction has led to the development of novel treatment devices such as external penile support devices, penile vibrators, and extracorporeal shockwave therapy.

View Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/erectile-dysfunction-treatment-devices-market.html

The global erectile dysfunction treatment devices market is projected to be primarily driven by the high prevalence and rising incidences of erectile dysfunction. Around 50% of men aged 40 to 70 years are estimated to suffer from some degree of erectile dysfunction. Incidence of erectile dysfunction increases with the growing age. This is projected to drive the erectile dysfunction treatment devices market during the forecast period. People with lifestyle related risk factors, especially chain smokers, are more susceptible to erectile dysfunction. Technological advancement has led to new product development with higher efficiency and high levels of satisfaction among users. New product development and approvals for erectile dysfunction treatment such as external penile support devices are estimated to fuel the erectile dysfunction treatment devices market during the forecast period. However, availability of therapeutic drugs and high cost of implantable devices is likely to restrain erectile dysfunction treatment devices market growth in the near future.

The global erectile dysfunction treatment devices market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the global erectile dysfunction treatment devices market can be divided into penile implants, external penile support devices, vacuum constriction devices, and erectile dysfunction shockwave generators. The penile implants segment is expected to account for significant share of the erectile dysfunction treatment devices market during the forecast period. Penile implants are surgical prosthetic devices that are implanted within erection chambers of penis.

Get Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42131

The penile implants segment can be further bifurcated into inflatable and malleable penile implants. Malleable implants consist of a set of two cylindrical rods (bendable enough) that is placed in the corpora of penis. Inflatable penile prosthesis consists of two cylindrical rods attached to reservoir and pump. These are surgically implanted into the lower abdomen. Around 80% to 90% men treated with inflatable penile prosthetic device have shown high levels of satisfaction. External support devices are newly invented devices for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These are worn externally without any surgical interventions. These devices are developed to provide length and rigidity to penis and are worn during the sexual intercourse. Low intensity extracorporeal shockwave therapy is used in erectile dysfunction shockwave generators. This significantly improves the penile hemodynamics and is likely to induce structural changes to regenerate penile tissue. In terms of end-user, the erectile dysfunction treatment devices market can be segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty clinics.

Based on geography, the global erectile dysfunction treatment devices market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are estimated to account for the leading share of the global erectile dysfunction treatment devices market during the forecast period. Currently, more than 18 million men in the U.S. are being affected by erectile dysfunction. This number is expected to rise over the years. Presence of well-established health care facilities, easy access to health care centers, easy availability of treatment devices, and favorable medical reimbursement policies for implantable penile prosthesis are some of the factors projected to drive the erectile dysfunction treatment devices market in North America & Europe during the forecast period. The erectile dysfunction treatment devices market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a fast-paced CAGR during the forecast period.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=42131

Key players operating in the global erectile dysfunction treatment devices market include Global Life Technologies, LLC, Coloplast Corp., The Elator, Tyna International Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Zephyr Surgical Implants, Promedon Group, STORZ MEDICAL AG, and Augusta Medical Systems.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the erectile dysfunction treatment devices market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about erectile dysfunction treatment devices market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Read our Case study at : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – 1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-copd-treatment-market-to-reach-us-26-2-bn-in-2027-drug-makers-focus-on-combination-therapies-transparency-market-research-301011476.html

2. https://www.biospace.com/article/peptide-therapeutics-market-to-experience-extensive-growth-thanks-to-rising-demands-for-improved-healthcare/