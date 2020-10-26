Intense Sweeteners Market Tipped to Grow at a Steady Pace Over the Forecast Period, – 2018 – 2028

In 2018, the market size of Intense Sweeteners Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

key players of the market to penetrate a high market share during the forecast period. The global market for intense sweeteners comprises several local and global vendors.

Global Intense Sweeteners Market Scenario

The global market for intense sweeteners is projected to witness lower single digit growth in developed, as well as developing countries, during the forecast period, according to the company’s recent research study. Aspartame is a widely used intense sweetener across the globe. However, Neotame and sucralose intense sweetener are also gaining high traction across various end-use applications. Food and beverage industry reflects high adoption of intense sweeteners. Intense sweeteners are expected to witness high demand from the beverage industry in the years to follow. Intense sweeteners is expected to possess high growth during the forecast period. Higher demand for low calorie food items across the globe, increasing demand for food, soft drink and confectionery coupled with rising concerns associated with harmful effects of table sugar, and increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases have triggered the use of intense sweeteners on a regular basis, thus driving the growth of the global intense sweetener market.

Global Intense Sweeteners Market Dynamics

Established market in regions like North America and APEJ are expected to dominate the intense sweetener market in terms of volume, whereas developing regions like Latin America is likely to multiply intense sweeteners market throughout the forecast period. Also, the global market for intense sweeteners is expected to witness growth factors with the rapidly increasing use of intense sweeteners in applications like bakery and confectionary foods, ice-cream and frozen desserts etc. and rapidly increasing food industry.

Stringent norms in consumption of intense sweeteners is likely to hamper the growth of intense sweeteners market. Increasing health consciousness and awareness of obesity may lead to a reduction in consumption of soft drinks and confectionaries. This trend can have a dampening effect over the growth of intense sweeteners market during the forecast period.

Global Intense Sweeteners Market Segmentation

The intense sweeteners market can be segmented on product type, nature, application and sales channel. On the basis of product type, intense sweeteners market can be categorized into Acesulfame K, Aspartame, Cyclamate, Neotame, Saccharin, Steviol glycosides ('Stevia'), Sucralose, and blends of sweeteners. On the basis of nature, the intense sweeteners market can be segmented into natural and artificial. On the basis of application, the global market for intense sweeteners can be classified as Water- and milk-based drinks, table top sweeteners, bakery and confectionary food, ice-cream and frozen desserts, canned preserves and pickled vegetables, toothpaste and mouthwash, and other applications. On the basis of sales channel, the global market for intense sweeteners can be classified as direct sales, modern trade channels, third-party online channels, online website and other sales channel. Geographically, the global market for intense sweeteners can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Intense Sweeteners Market Key Players

The intense sweetener manufacturers are primarily focusing on emerging countries to gain a huge operating revenue. Key vendors in the market are continuously introducing new intense sweetener products. Some of the key market participants in the intense sweeteners market are Ajinomoto Corporation Inc., Dupont, Ingredion Incorporated etc.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

