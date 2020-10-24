Off Street Parking Management System Market to Generate Profitable Avenues for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

Globally, increasing parking spaces and inclination of consumers towards off-street parking owing to the better integration of parking resources and safety and automated parking solutions are expected to drive demand for off-street parking management systems in the near future. In addition, technological advancements such as a use of mobile applications for parking guidance systems and enhanced ticketing and payment solutions are some of the factors expected to boost the demand for off-street parking management system market in the next five to six years. However, high initial deployment cost is expected to restrain the growth of the market. The global off-street parking management system market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 3,393.9 million in 2015 to USD 5.726.7 million by 2021 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4728
- IBM Corporation
- Xerox Corporation
- Cubic Corporation
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG
- TIBA Parking
- Amano Corporation
- Kudelski SA
- SWARCO AG
- Nortech Control Systems Limited
- Parking Software
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
- System Devices
- Entry/Exit Terminals
- Hands-Free/Connected
- Standalone
- Card Readers
- Validation Solution
- Desktop Validation
- Web-based Validation
- I-based Validation
- License Plate Recognition (LPR) System
- Others
- Entry/Exit Terminals
- Professional Services
- Consulting
- Deployment and Customization
- Maintenance and Support
- Access control
- parking fee and revenue management
- Parking reservation management
- Valet parking management
- Parking guidance and slot management
- Others
- Government and municipalities
- Airports
- Healthcare
- Corporate and commercial parks
- Commercial institutions
- Others
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- The U.K.
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Nordic
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- Greater China
- Japan
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- The Middle East & Africa
- Gulf Cooperation Council
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
