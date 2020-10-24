Advancements in Technology to Aid the Growth of the Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder Market Over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

In this report, the global Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Some of the key players operating in the global microencapsulated omega-3 powder market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Skuny Bioscience Co., Ltd., Clover Corporation, Biosearch, SA, Benexia, Socius Ingredients, Stepan Company, Wincobel, Venketesh Biosciences LLP, KD Pharma Group and others.

Launching new microencapsulated omega-3 powder product variants, generating awareness about the benefits of microencapsulated omega-3 powder through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the microencapsulated omega-3 powder market growth in the near future.

In September 2017 , Benexia, Chile-based leader in the vertical cultivation and processing of chia seed ingredients launched chia based microencapsulated omega-3 powder under ALA Powder™ brand.

, Chile-based leader in the vertical cultivation and processing of chia seed ingredients launched chia based microencapsulated omega-3 powder under ALA Powder™ brand. In the year 2015, Glanbia, an active participant in the food ingredients industry, has launched Omega-3 powder under OmniMEGA™ brand name. The company confirmed that the new product will address the various challenges such as auto-oxidation, limited shelf-life, sensitivities to air, heat, light and humidity faced by other existing omega-3 powder brands available in the market.

Opportunities for Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder Market Participants

The microencapsulated omega-3 powder market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of new microencapsulated omega-3 powder product variants. Catering the growing demand for microencapsulated omega-3 powder containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Microencapsulated omega-3 powder products containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

