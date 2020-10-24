Anionic Surfactants Market Growth by Top Companies, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Anionic Surfactants Market: Definition and Introduction

Surfactants are organic chemicals or surface active agents that change the properties of water. Surfactants are a special class of versatile amphiphilic compounds and major constituents in cleaning products. Generally, based on the nature and type of surface active moiety group present in the molecule, surfactants are classified as anionic surfactants, cationic surfactants and nonionic surfactants. Anionic surfactants are negatively charged, relatively less expensive, employed in an extremely wide variety of surfactant-based applications and have relatively higher pH. Anionic surfactants contain carboxylates, sulfonates, dispersants, sulfates or phosphates. Anionic surfactants having hydrophobic properties & it act as a foaming agents. In term of properties, anionic surfactants exhibit foam stability, detergency and hard water tolerance properties, among others.

Few examples of anionic surfactants include sulfonic acid salt, alcohol sulfates, alkylbenzene sulfonates, phosphoric acid esters, carboxylic acid salts, sodium stearate, sodium dodecyl benzene sulphonate, and others. Commonly, anionic surfactants are utilized in cleaning products. Moreover, they find various applications in our daily life – directly or otherwise – in household detergents, personal care products, in industrial processes in pharmaceuticals, food processing, oil recovery and others.

Global Anionic Surfactants Market: Dynamic

The growing population is gradually surging the utilization of detergents for household cleaning; anionic surfactants are mainly used in household detergents and thus, the global anionic surfactants market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The increasing demand for personal care products across the globe is also estimated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. New innovative processes operated with the help of surfactants are expected to be among the prime factors influencing the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Government policies regarding the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with the growing demand for pharmaceutical products, are estimated to drive the growth of the anionic surfactants market at a global level. Further, rapid growth of oil & gas, textile and personal care industries where anionic surfactants are widely used is expected to drive the global market.

Anionic surfactants also have certain noteworthy negative properties that negatively impact the market growth on a global level. For example, anionic surfactants are skin irritants and thus, strict government regulations regarding personal care products and the pharmaceutical industry may hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Anionic Surfactants Market: Segmentation

The global anionic surfactants material market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-use industry and regions.

On the basis of product type, the global anionic surfactants market can be segmented as:

Soaps and other Carboxylates

Sulfonation and Sulfatation

Sulfates

Sulfonates

Other anionic surfactants

On the basis of application, the global anionic surfactants market can be segmented as:

Wetting agent

Pesticide or herbicide applications

Household detergent

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global anionic surfactants market can be segmented as:

Textile manufacturing

Personal care product

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Oil & gas (for oil recovery)

Others

Global Anionic Surfactants Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a significant growth in the global anionic surfactants market over the forecast period. North America and Europe are also estimated to be larger markets for anionic surfactants. The United States market has high consumption of personal care products and will drive the demand for anionic surfactants over the forecast period. New investments in the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan for the personal care and pharmaceutical industry are expected to drive growth in these regions during the forecast period.

Global Anionic Surfactants Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global anionic surfactants market include,