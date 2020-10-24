South East Asia to be the Torchbearer to Acid Orange Market

Global Acid Orange Market: Market Introduction
An organic sodium salt that is the disodium salt of 7-hydroxy-8-[(E)-phenyldiazenyl] naphthalene-1,3-disulfonic acid, commonly known as acid orange. It is azo compound and is combined with other yellow dyes in alcoholic solution to stain erythrocytes in trichrome methods. In term of physical properties, acid orange is available in orange crystals or powder, red to orange color, soluble in water and incompatible with strong oxidizing agents, etc. Attributing to this properties, acid orange is applicable in the biological applications including measuring glycated proteins; detecting lung cancer metastasis; ophthalmic devices, and among others.
Furthermore, acid orange is applied in various end-use industries such as textiles, dyes & inks, cosmetics, and many more. The usage of acid orange across various industries is depend upon the color index number of the product. There are numerous types on the basis of color index number which is – acid orange 7, acid orange 10, acid orange 24, acid orange 67, acid orange 5 and 6, others.
Global Acid Orange Market: Market Dynamics
It has been noticed that key players of acid orange worldwide have been focusing on the strategic acquisitions and geographical expansions to increase their footprint across the globe as well as to increase their manufacturing capabilities with high growth potential considering the global acid orange market. As there has been a significant demand for acid orange from textile industry, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and consumer goods.
The market for dye is witnessing significant growth due to growing textile dyes and booming textile industry across the world. The dyeing needs to be conducted in an acidic solution and it is essentially used for silk, wool, leather, nylon, and others. The sustainable growth in textile industry coupled with growing population is anticipated to fuel the global acid orange market by end of forecast period. In addition, the supporting factors such as raw material availability, low logistic cost are boosting the global acid orange market. However, the stringent regulations and policies related to usage of dyes may hinder the global acid orange market in near future.
Global Acid Orange Market: Market Segmentation
The global Acid Orange market is segmented on the basis of application, color index number, product type, packaging and regions. By color index number segment, the global acid orange market can be segmented as mentioned below:
- Acid Orange 7
- Acid Orange 10
- Acid Orange 24
- Acid Orange 67
- Acid Orange 5 & 6
- Others
By product type (based on solubility), the global acid orange market can be segmented as mentioned below:
- Insoluble in Ethanol
- Soluble in Water
By packaging segment, the global acid orange market can be segmented as mentioned below:
- HDPE Bags
- HDPE Drums
- Carton Boxes
By application segment, the global acid orange market can be segment as mentioned below:
- Consumer Goods
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Chemicals
- Textiles
Global Acid Orange Market: Regional Outlook
The significant growth in the healthcare industry, regions such as Europe and North America are expected to capture a prominent share of the global acid orange market in term of consumption over the forecast period. Emerging economies of South Asia and East Asia regions especially China and India are more lucrative regions for the acid orange market. Conversely, the regions such as Middle East & Africa (MEA), Oceania, and Latin America project relatively weak growth rate to the global acid orange market owing to the stagnant growth of textile industry.
Global Acid Orange Market: Industry Participants
The acid orange market is estimated to be fairly fragmented owing to the number of players in the international market. Few of them are identified across the value chain which is –
- Vinayak Ingredients (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Shramik Chemicals
- Krishna Dyestuff Company
- Ciech S.A.
- Kanto Corporation
- Megha International
- MAYUR DYE CHEM
- Asim Products
- Nitin Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.
- Aeromax Industries
- MAGNIL DYE CHEM
- Henan Tianfu Chemical Co.,
- Sterling Pigments & Chemicals
- Merck KGaA
The acid orange market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The Acid Orange market report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Acid Orange market segments
- Acid Orange market dynamics
- Acid Orange Market Size
- Acid Orange market supply & demand
- Acid Orange market current trends/issues/challenges
- Acid Orange Market Competition & Companies involved
- Acid Orange market technology
- Acid Orange market value chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The Acid Orange market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Acid Orange market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Acid Orange market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
