The Pyrophyllite market to Undergo positive Transformation between 2020 and 2030

Global Pyrophyllite Market: Introduction

Pyrophyllite is a hydrous silicate of aluminium that closely resembles talc in physical and optical properties but have different chemical composition. It belongs to the montmorillonite (smectite) group of minerals. Pyrophyllite has an abundance of aluminum in its chemical make-up while talc has an abundance of magnesium. Pyrophyllite possesses properties such as chemical inertness, high dielectric strength, high melting point, thermal shock resistance and low electrical conductivity. Moreover, pyrophyllite does not flux when subjected to heat and maintains its strength which makes it suitable for ceramic products, electric insulators and refractory applications. Pyrophyllite replaces feldspar as a source of aluminum in the glass industry. Pyrophyllite is extensively used in handicraft industries for making various articles on accounts of its softness and mode of occurrence in lumps. In ceramic blends, pyrophyllite may replace pitcher or silica with its low thermal expansion and shrinkage characteristics. Pyrophyllite is stable up to 8000C and can be consumed in refractory as well as in wall tiles, sanitaryware, electrical porcelain and other ceramic and vitreous china products. Due to its inert & nonabrasive nature and absorbent providing good flow-ability, pyrophyllite can be deployed as a diluent, extender, vehicle and carrier for liquids such as fungicide, insecticide, herbicide and fertilizer. Pyrophyllite can be classified on basis of its type as fired and unfired. Fired pyrophyllite can be further classified as Ceramit 10 and Ceramit 14 depending on the temperatures they are heated. Ceramit 10 is generally fired at temperature 800-10000C while Ceramit 14 is fired at about 13000C. Ceramit 14 possess better electrical properties than Ceramit 10 and unfired pyrophyllite. Pyrophyllite prices depends on alumina content, levels of iron and other impurities, colour, abrasiveness, absorbency, and other factors.

Global Pyrophyllite Market: Dynamics

Growth in ceramic industry and refractories is expected to primarily drive the global pyrophyllite market. Increasing product reach into new applications from different end-use industries including paints, electrical, insecticides, machinery, rubbers & plastics and porcelain is expected to further propel the demand for pyrophyllite market. Changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income is anticipated to create demand for pyrophyllite in developing countries. Replacement of pitcher or silica in glass applications by pyrophyllite is projected to increase its demand in future. Moreover, growing automotive and construction sectors in developing countries is expected to push demand for paints & coatings and plastics & rubber which will further fuel the growth for pyrophyllite across the globe. However, in carrier applications, bentonite and attapugite are likely to replace pyrophyllite.

Global Pyrophyllite Market: Segmentation

The global Pyrophyllite market can be segmented on the basis of its type and its application.

The global Pyrophyllite market is segmented on the basis of its type:

Natural / Unfired Pyrophyllite

Pyrophyllite Ceramit 10

Pyrophyllite Ceramit 14

The global Pyrophyllite market is segmented on the basis of its application:

Ceramic

Refractory

Rubbers & Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Insecticides

Others

Global Pyrophyllite Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific region dominates the global pyrophyllite market on account of its increasing investments in construction activities and automotive industry. South Korea is major producer of pyrophyllite followed by Japan and India. Turkey is a leading supplier of pyrophyllite in European market. Increasing urbanization and industrialization in developing Asian countries like China and India is anticipated to drive the demand for pyrophyllite. Middle East & African countries like Saudi Arabia and South Africa has notable amount of production capacities. Refractory application is expected to hold prominent share in Indian pyrophyllite market followed by ceramic industry. North America and Europe are projected to show steady growth on account of maturity in the market and shift of manufacturing and automotive base to Asian countries like China, India and South Korea.

Global Pyrophyllite Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Pyrophyllite market are:

Chirag Minerals

K Industries

Eastern Minerals

Guilin Laxmi Ceramics Co Ltd

Ishwar Mining Industrial Corporation

Jindutta Mineral

Khajuraho Minerals

Resco Products

Rio Tinto Group

RT Vanderbilt Co.

Standard Mineral Co.,

Trinity Resources

Wonderstone

Other Manufacturers

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Pyrophyllite Market Segments

Pyrophyllite Market Dynamics

Pyrophyllite Market Size

Pyrophyllite Supply & Demand Scenario

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Pyrophyllite market

Competition & Companies involved in Pyrophyllite market

Technology used in Pyrophyllite Market

Value Chain of Pyrophyllite Market

Regional analysis includes,

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Pyrophyllite Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Pyrophyllite market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Pyrophyllite market segments and geographies.

