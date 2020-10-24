North America and Europe to be on the top pedestal in the Perlite market between 2020 and 2030

Global Perlite Market: Introduction

Perlite is an inorganic siliceous ore with a distinguishing feature of expansibility of approximately 10 times when heated at high temperature. Perlite can be classified as expanded perlite and unexpanded or crude perlite. Unexpanded Perlite is a type of glassy volcanic rock originating from lava of specific chemical composition and crystalline water content. When heated at high temperature the water evaporates resulting in formation of expanded perlite. The expansion process creates air voids in the grains which imparts excellent insulating properties of expanded perlite. The crude perlite may range from transparent light gray to glossy black while the color of expanded perlite ranges from snowy white to grayish white. Crude or unexpanded perlite has density of about 1.1gm/cm3 while expanded perlite is lightweight with density ranging from 0.06 – 0.5gm/cm3. Expanded perlite is inert, sterile, inorganic, odorless, incombustible, asbestos-free, non-toxic, rot proof, vermin proof, and neutral. Both unexpanded and expanded perlites are used in foundries. Further, unexpanded perlite is used as a means to attract the impurities. The major market for expanded perlite is the construction owing to its high thermal and sound insulation characteristics and its low bulk density. Moreover, perlite does not deteriorate through time or climate changes and also is practically inflammable which makes it suitable for construction applications including mortars, in light weight concrete and as loose filling insulation. It is also used in various end-user industries like horticulture & agriculture, industrial, environment and others.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31687

Global Perlite Market: Dynamics

Increasing population and need for infrastructure, especially in developing countries is expected to drive the global perlite market. Implementation of stringent building safety standards such as sound proofing and fire proofing is expected to further fuel the growth for perlite market. Increasing industrial activities increases the need of perlite for insulation and other purposes and thereby foster the growth of perlite. Increasing use of perlite to filter solids from contaminated water and absorb hazardous liquid waste on account of its high-surface area, light weight, low-reactivity, and availability in a variety of grades and sizes is expected to further drive perlite market. Developments in horticulture science, agriculture are likely to benefit global perlite market. However, lack of awareness for use and benefits of perlite may limit its growth.

Request For Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/31687

Global Perlite Market: Segmentation

The global Perlite market can be segmented on the basis of its type, its application and its end-use.

The global Perlite market is segmented on the basis of its type:

Expanded

Un-expanded

The global Perlite market is segmented on the basis of its application:

Cryogenic

Foundry

Filter & Process aid

Insulation

Absorption

Others

The global Perlite market is segmented on the basis of its End-use:

Construction

Horticulture & Agriculture

Industrial

Environment

Others

Global Perlite Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global perlite market and is expected to maintain its dominance over forecast period backed by increasing construction and industrial activities from countries like China and India. China is the prominent producer of perlite with presence of global and local manufacturers in the country. Increasing developments in horticulture has fueled the growth of perlite in agrarian Asian countries. Demand for perlite is anticipated to grow in developed regions like North America and Europe on account of stringent regulations on water usage and construction standards. Upsurge in Shale gas production in U.S has bolstered the industrial activities and positively impacted the perlite market in the region. European countries such as Greece has significant production capacities of perlite. Other regions like Middle East & Africa and South America have comparatively less demand for perlite.

Global Perlite Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Perlite market are:

Aegean Perlite

Amol Minechem Ltd.

Bergama Mining Perlite

Carolina Perlite Company

Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation,

Dicalite Management Group,

Dupre Minerals

EP Minerals

Genper Group

Gulf Perlite LLC,

Hess Perlite

Imerys Minerals

IPM Group of Companies

Keltech Energies

Midwest Perlite, Inc.

Nordisk Perlite

Perlite-Hellas

Saudi Perlite Industries

Supreme Perlite Company

The Schundler Company

United Perlite Corporation

Whittemore Company

Other Manufacturers

The Perlite market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Perlite market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Perlite market research report provides analysis and information according to Perlite market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Perlite Market Segments

Perlite Market Dynamics

Perlite Market Size

Perlite Supply & Demand Scenario

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Perlite market

Competition & Companies involved in Perlite market

Technology used in Perlite Market

Value Chain of Perlite Market

Regional analysis includes,

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Perlite Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Perlite market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Perlite market segments and geographies.

You can access Full report here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31687

About Us

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. PMR boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

PMR stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, PMR’s engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com