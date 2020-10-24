Smallpox Vaccine  Market To Witness an Exponentiation between 2020 and 2030

The constant threat of smallpox spread owing to illegal activities such as bioterrorism positively influences the global smallpox vaccine market. The presence of licensed viruses such as ACAM2000 makes the global market highly susceptible to these threats. Availability of vaccines such as Aventis Pasteur in regions such as Asia and Europe where the ACAM2000 vaccine is unavailable accounts for the augmenting growth of the market. Mass vaccination campaigns to eradicate smallpox have inflated the consumption of these vaccines in the market. The free government vaccination programs to enhance the awareness of the population acts as a major growth driver in the market.

With a drop in new cases of smallpox vaccine across the globe, manufacturers are hardly investing in the development of these vaccines. Also, government campaigns and vaccination drives hinder the growth in private consumption, causing a depression in the revenue from the private sector. These factors are collectively challenging the growth of the market.

North America is projected to lead the global market in the coming years owing to rapidly growing awareness regarding these vaccines, especially driven by the government drives. Established players profiled in the global smallpox vaccine market include Wyeth Laboratories, Inc., Bavarian Nordic, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics LLC.

