Technology Advancements at a Rapid Pace to Drive the Dermal Necrosis Treatment Market

Acute cutaneous necrosis can be defined as a skin disease with sudden onset of tissue death that results in significant morbidity and is usually, but not always, excruciatingly painful. Early diagnosis can allow for early therapy and can decrease the chances of morbidity and loss of life. A thorough history is mandatory including recent reavel, drugs, underlying illnesses and recent surgical procedures. Blood tests that are often helpful are creatinine phosphokinase, blood cultures, antinuclear antibodies, rheumatoid factor, antinuclear cytoplasmic antibodies, hypercoagulability screen, creatinine, complete blood count and human immunodeficiency virus test. Other procedures such as computerized axial tomography and magnetic resonance imaging also helps to determine the extent of disease

Dermal Necrosis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The dermal necrosis market is expected to witness growth as it is a highly undiscovered area. Moreover, Coumadin necrosis, Heparin necrosis and Calciphylaxis are diseases for which no therapies are proven beneficial. This offers an area of unmet needs where market players can develop a molecule and form a strong position in the dermal necrosis treatment market. TISSEEL Kit, from Baxter is an example of device which is used for management of skin necrosis and mucosal ulcers. The device is a two-component fibrin sealant offers highly concentrated human fibrinogen to seal tissue and stop diffuse bleeding.

Dermal Necrosis Treatment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of types the dermal necrosis treatment market can be segment as:

Immunosuppressive agents Azathioprine Colchicine Cyclophosphamide Cyclosporine

Corticosteroids Dapsone Methotrexate Tacrolimus Minocycline Others



On the basis of end-user the dermal necrosis treatment market can be segment as:

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory surgery center

Dermal Necrosis Treatment Market: Overview

Dermal necrosis can be diagnoses using biopsy testing as it gives the correct treatment guidance and thereby providing targeted treatment to the patient. Skin biopsy is the crucial diagnostic test because it is rapid and yields a large amount of information. For obtaining good results biopsy sample should be taken from the edge of the lesion as a deep elliptical biopsy and deep punch biopsy from normal to abnormal skin. Taking the biopsy sample from the center may reveal nonviable tissue and miss the true pathology taking place at the edge of the lesion where the disease is progressing.

Dermal Necrosis Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, Dermal Necrosis Treatment market has been divided into five regions including North- America, Asia- Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, Latin America and Europe. The presence of major market players, technology advancements and research investments has made North America the dominating region for the dermal necrosis treatment market. Moreover, there are many startups who are trying to enter the dermal necrosis treatment market with new technologies and more sensitive tests. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the dermal necrosis treatment market.

Dermal Necrosis Treatment Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the dermal necrosis treatment market participants are Baxter International,Boston Therapeutics, Inc.,Amgen,AstraZeneca,Glaxo Smithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,Systopic Laboratories (P) Ltd.,Sun Pharmaceuticals, RPG Life Sciences and Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2024

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Market includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & Japan

The Middle East and Africa

