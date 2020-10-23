Sales in the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2017 – 2025

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Lighting as a Service (LaaS) industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Lighting as a Service (LaaS) industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Lighting as a Service (LaaS) are included:

Based on the product type the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Indoor

Outdoor

Based on the end users, Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

Based on the key players, lighting as a service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Lighting Manufacturers

Lighting Controls Vendors

Lighting Upgrades and Maintenance-Focused Companies

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global lightning as a service (LaaS) market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The lightning as a service market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Among the regions mentioned above, north America is the largest market for lighting as a service (LaaS), closely followed by Western and Eastern Europe. In North America, the lighting as a service market is driven by the rise in the demand for commercial launches, as LaaS has a cost saving potential and offer the reduction in energy consumption worldwide. Owing to growing demand from the commercial as well as industrial sectors Eastern and Western Europe are second leading regions. The local segment is expected to witness the fastest demand during the forecast period. The municipal end users include lighting offered by local governments for open public spaces, streets, bridges, public parking areas, walkways, and highways are also driving the market in emerging countries such as China, India along with Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia is a reason for Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) being the fastest growing region in the world.

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market: Key Players

In the market for lighting as a service (LaaS), the companies are very much involved in the activities such as merger and acquisition, collaboration and partnership, the launch of new products and strategizing the technique to sustain longer as well as capture high market share in the market. Few of the market players accounting for global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market includes Koninklijke Philips N.V, Cooper Industries, Inc., SIB Lighting, Cree, Inc., RCG Lighthouse, Digital Lumens, Inc., Lutron, Electronics Company, Inc., Future Energy Solutions, Lunera Lighting, General Electric Lighting, Osram Licht Ag, Itelecom Usa, Legrand S.A., and Igor Inc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players