Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Automatic Baby Swing Market

is a type of swing that operates through the mode of electricity or motor. Automatic baby swings are an ideal solution for parents to perform their regular household activities with minimal disturbance. An automatic baby swing is more effective than a manual swing as it helps users to adjust the different levels of motion and speed. Pre-installed music and toys are conveniently installed to soothe the baby.

Major players across the globe are introducing automatic baby swings with smart designs and unique materials that helps users to support baby weight up to 35 lbs. This is likely to lead to demand for automatic baby swings in the coming years.

Increasing Purchasing Power of End-users across the Globe

Increasing awareness about products and e-commerce channels have influenced end- users to opt for automatic baby swings. Developing countries such as China and India have been fueling the demand for automatic baby swings owing to increasing purchasing power of buyers, changing lifestyle, and rising work pressure, which has resulted in people opting for advanced products. In addition, rapid increase in the number of newborn babies, and suppliers offering their products with attractive discounts is promoting growth of the global automatic baby swing market.

Presence of Alternative Solutions: A Key Restraint

Lack of awareness about the usage of the product in underdeveloped countries and preference for traditional baby swings across the globe is likely to remain a major barrier for the growth of the automatic baby swing market. Users still find a traditional baby swing to be convenient, as it is cost effective and satisfactory to use. In addition, the automatic baby swing market has a growth barrier in terms of its limited usage (baby weight ranging from 15 lbs. to 25 lbs).

Europe a Potential Market for Automatic Baby Swings