Menswear Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2017 to 2022

competitive landscape of the global menswear market where top companies are profiled. It brings to light the market attractiveness, growth rate, and market value of all of the segments studied by the analysts.

Market Definition

Footwear and clothing are some of the leading categories of menswear that attract a whole lot of demand in the market. Men’s wear clothing are usually segregated as per use and occasion – for instance, sportswear, sleepwear, and ethnic wear. Footwear is a popular category of men’s wear that is gaining a telling demand in the market. Men’s wear also differs according to culture where products right from clothing to footwear show pronounced differences and variations.

Additional Questions Answered

The report answers important questions about the global menswear market, including:

Which age group shows higher demand for men’s wear?

Which category of men’s wear products is likely to collect larger market share?

Will modern trade outpace other sales channels?

Which region is expected to rank higher in terms of market growth?

Competitive Landscape

The global menswear market marks the presence of top players such as Kering S.A., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., and Gap Inc. All of these players are envisaged to remain active in the rise of the global men’s wear market.

NB: Apart from the aforementioned companies, the report studies other leading ones including Hugo Boss AG, Nike Inc., and PVH Corp.

