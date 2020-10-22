Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Stormwater Treatment Systems Market

Chemical companies release harmful chemicals in liquid as well as gaseous form. When these gases mix with stormwater, they get carried away and join the polluted running water which contaminates other water bodies. Another stormwater effect is urban flooding. In the U.S it is found very often that homes are not purchased on account of house degradation due to urban floods. Hence stormwater management is essential and its treatment is one of the main aspects that needs to be considered. This triggers the need for efficient stormwater treatment techniques.

A number of treating systems are available but each system has its own pros and cons and therefore it is obligatory to use the technique/system as per the ingredients of the polluted water such as the pollutant present in large quantities, the landscape which is experiencing the runoff and other local site characteristics such as regulations and permissions. Generally, three stages are established in stormwater treatment namely, the primary stage (basic level that removes gross pollutants and helps in superficial cleaning), the secondary stage (removes and sediments fine particles and the attached pollutants) and the tertiary stage (removes ultrafine and colloidal particulates, heavy metals and other dissolved nutrients).

Stormwater treatment systems such as sand filters, hydrodynamic separators, gross pollutant traps, sediment basins, litter baskets, grass swales, infiltration and bio-infiltration systems, trash racks, net guards and slit arrestors find their applications in:

Stormwater detention

Water quality protection

Stormwater infiltration

Oil spill control

Industrial stormwater (filtration for industrial sites, stormwater treatment on sites using hydrodynamic separators, oil and water separation techniques and rail collector pans for oil collection)

Green infrastructure (bio retention pre-treatment, bio retention and subsurface infiltration, bio filtration and rain water harvesting)

The global stormwater treatment systems market is anticipated to experience a steady growth in the forecasted period, owing to the rise of modern techniques, government aids and easy handling of machinery, which have facilitated the use of stormwater treatment systems worldwide proliferating the global market.

Global Stormwater Treatment Systems Market: Growth Propellers

Continuous water runoffs not only erode the soil but also reduce the life value of structures, contributing to water pollution and eventually creating a threat to human living. An awareness of the dynamic nature of the environment and its effects have prompted scientists to come up with solutions to treat and filter stormwater. This has accelerated the adoption of stormwater treatment systems thereby impacting the global market. Moreover, this adoption can be backed up by the fact that no “one” measure is always able to remove all the pollutants from the water and hence a “fit-for-purpose” treatment approach should be adopted, which is possible with the help of stormwater treatment systems and their improvisation. This has had an impact on the global market and is likely to have a continued influence owing to the developments in science and technology.

Emergence of the concept of sustainable water treatment techniques have propelled the growth of the global stormwater treatment systems market. Industrial and economic development along with speedy urbanisation especially in emerging countries is encouraging the need for efficient stormwater treatment solutions and systems, thereby contributing to the growth of the global stormwater treatment systems market. The rising demand for water disinfection coupled with growing technological advancements such as UV disinfection is also impacting the global market.

Global Stormwater Treatment Systems Market: Growth Suppressors

The major aspect restraining market growth is the cost factor involved in the installation of stormwater treatment systems and their maintenance. Also, underdeveloped regions face problems in adoption of the technology.

Global Stormwater Treatment Systems Market: Key Regions

The U.S market is expected to show better growth opportunities in the global stormwater treatment systems market owing to technological developments and better funding. Eastern Europe is also set for good growth.