Commercial Sausage Stuffers Market Competition by Manufacturers, Concentration Rate, Production Volume

Sausage stuffers are industrial machines that ease the work of manufacturing sausages in both commercial and residential areas. Sausage stuffers are available in different sizes, shapes, types, and models and can be used to make sausages in both big and small commercial areas. The three types of sausage stuffers are horn, horizontal, and vertical. They are somewhat different in their technique, but the only difference between the three sausages stuffers are the ingredients used to make the sausages. Commercial sausage stuffers come in a variety of configurations i.e. electric and manual models that are ideal for restaurants, butcher shops, delis, and other outlets. Furthermore, commercial sausage stuffers are available in different unit capacities that suits high, medium, and low capacity with 14mm, 20mm, 30mm and 36mm sausage stuffing tubes to meet the needs of consumer worldwide.

Commercial Sausage Stuffers Market –Company Profiles

Hakka Brothers Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hakka Brothers Machinery Co., Ltd. was established in 2004, in Guangdong, China. The company offers products across 40 countries with CE certification that includes sausage stuffers, spiral mixer/dough mixer, meat slicer, food mixer, meat grinder/mincer, electric fryer, hot dog warmer, dining car, barbecue stove, kitchen equipment, and food processing machines. Furthermore, Hakka Brothers Machinery Co., Ltd. uses different types of software i.e. UG, AutoCAD, and Pro-E to manufacture its products.

LEM Products

Established in 1991, LEM Products is one of the largest foodservice companies in the United States. It is an e-commerce company located in West Chester, Ohio, the US. LEM Products manufactures over 700 different high quality products all over North America that are used to make sausages and jerky.

Walton’s Inc.

Walton’s Inc. was established in 1986 under the name Mid-Western Research & Supply Inc. It designs and manufactures meat processor products so as to meet the needs of customers. The company has a 50,000 square feet warehouse in Wichita, Kansas, the U.S. to make 4,000 high quality products daily, ensuring that the products are ready for same day shipment.

Some of the key players operating in the global commercial sausage stuffers market include Promarks, Hakka Brothers Machinery Co., Ltd., LEM Products, Northern Tool, Sirman, Kitchener, Sportsman, Weston, Walton’s, and TSM Corporation.

Commercial Sausage Stuffers Market –Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Processed Meat Products across Asia Pacific

The changing trend of consuming processed meat products in developing economies in addition to certain animal tissues that are beneficial for human health has boosted the commercial sausage stuffer market across the globe. Furthermore, across Asia Pacific, the consumption of meat sausage has increased in food industry due to the trend of consuming meat sausages to reduce blood pressure and risk of cardiovascular disease so as to avoid negative consequences. Moreover, increasing awareness about healthy lifestyles among people in developing countries has anticipated to fuel the commercial sausage stuffers market. However, the sausage stuffer market is booming in Asia Pacific especially in developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia due to rise in the food and beverage, and travel and tourism industry.

