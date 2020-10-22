Pulverizer Market Analysis, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027

A pulverizer or grinder is a mechanical device that is used for grinding, impacting, or crushing different types of materials that includes glass, concrete, coal, plastic, aluminum, battery, tires, rock, and medical waste. This machine is also used for crushing or grinding tough materials. Pulverizers are segregated into three main groups i.e. impactors, crushers, and grinding mills. Pulverizers are easy to operate and are used for separation and classification, ultra-fine size reduction, blending, mixing, granulation, and compaction.

Additionally, pulverizers have specialized features which includes low power consumption, corrosion resistance, high efficiency, optimum performance, environment friendly, hassle-free operation, and simple functionality, all of which enhance the demand for the product. Furthermore, a pulverizer has a predetermined sequence of operations which is fully automatic i.e. automatic on and off feeder, automatic granule lifter, and automatic control of mill temperature.

Pulverizer Market– Competitive Landscape

The Pulverizer Market is highly fragmented with the transmission of various start-ups, especially in emerging economies. Furthermore, prominent players of the market are focusing on innovative developments of Pulverizers to overcome existing parameters and enhance the operational efficiency.

Williams Patent Crusher and Pulverizer Co., Inc.

Williams Patent Crusher And Pulverizer Co., Inc. was incorporated in 1871 and is located in St. Louis, Missouri, the U.S. The company has been the leader in the pulverizing industry. It creates new and innovative designs for crushing and pulverizer machines which meet the needs of customers with diversified customized systems and product line for a variety of applications and end-users. Moreover, the company manufactures and designs process systems and equipment for industrial markets in the United States as well as across the globe.

Stedman Machine Company

Stedman Machine Company was founded by Nathan R. Stedman and operating since 1834. Stedman Machine Company is a manufacturer and designer of equipment and product.

American Pulverizer Co.

American Pulverizer Co. based in St. Louis, Missouri, the US was incorporated in 1908. It manufactures an extensive line of machines that includes jaw crushers, hammer mills, slow speed high-torque shredders, ring mills, knife choppers, trommel screens, impactors, vertical shaft impactors, and horizontal shaft impactors for recyclers and scrap processors.

Some of the key players operating in the global Pulverizer market include Loesche America Inc., Modern Machinery Co., Inc., Techna-Flo Inc., American Pulverizer Co., T E C Engineering Associates Inc., INGG MEANI SRL, Prater-Sterling, Wabash Power Equipment Co., Atlas Copco Construction Equipment, and Stedman Machine Company.

Pulverizer–Dynamics

Rising demand for pulverizers in the construction and infrastructure sector in Asia Pacific

Increased spending in construction and infrastructure in Asia Pacific across all major economies ranging from developed to developing countries is expected to drive the pulverizers market due to its massive production activities setting up the manufacturing factories in the region so as to increase the trade across the globe. Moreover, major countries of Asia Pacific i.e. China and India are expected to accelerate the Pulverizer market due to the rising construction of residential & commercial establishments in these developing economies.

Pulverizer Market Segmentation – By Industry

Based on industry, the pulverizer market can be divided into:

Mining and Metal

Pharmaceutical

Construction Aggregate

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Cement

Food and Beverage Power Plants

Laboratory

Others

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.